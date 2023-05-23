I have traveled from border to border through your community exposing my natural beauty, welcoming your fisherman to my bounty, enjoying the laughter and skills of the kayakers and canoers, providing my cooling waters for a multitude of waders and swimmers, providing refuge for our wildlife and bearing witness to many historical events over my long life.
I have hosted the first humans to the wealth of my waters including native Indians that annually visited the same campsites including the one for this planned development. I am the host for many private residents and the several historic hamlets along my banks. I am the Elkhorn.
There is a proposal by an entrepreneurial company based in Sarasota, Florida, and Lawrence, Kansas, to construct an entertainment recreational vehicle park in the middle of the historic community at my forks. The proposed RV park will cater to 400-plus square feet, 33-foot long and 8-10 feet wide traveling homes.
Present plans call for a packaged sewage treatment plant to receive the dumped waste from approximately 200 of these vehicles as they stop over in this new proposed park as they travel to their east or west destination on Interstate 64, and allow the treated water to splash out of my banks. This proposal is no way an expansion of the old existing campground. It is a new development project that is proposed to utilize 13 formerly occupied family home sites, 10.7 acres of mainly greenspace and grounds of the former Elkhorn Campground.
In this case scenario, these traveling homes would most logically exit I-64 at the bustling Jett community, travel 2½ miles down the already overcrowded Versailles Road to the U.S. 460 intersection referred to as Spaghetti Junction, go another 1.2 miles on the four-lane road to Georgetown till it narrows into a two-lane road. Then they would have to maneuver the RV homes on the narrow road right through the middle of my Forks of Elkhorn community for another 6/10ths of a mile, cross over my south fork on a narrow concrete bridge and turn immediately onto a dead-end street laden with single family homes called Scruggs Lane. Their final destination would be approximately 3/10 of a mile down a very narrow Scruggs Lane.
I am just a sparkling gem, which has long waited for you to discover my value. I know that change is not only eminent but sometimes necessary as the world turns. I know that positive change is the outcome of careful consideration. Now some of these 33-foot traveling homes tow cars behind them, which increases their vulnerability, but also allows them access to the surrounding communities which may be a benefit to the local community.
Without knowing, I can’t imagine anybody driving one of those homes to go shopping in the local area unless, of course, they located a Buc-ee’s at one of Franklin County’s I-64 exits. But, I would hope that someone would require a professional study to access any value for the community for this massive commercial venture on my beautiful banks. I do believe that this activity will echo my entire length but mainly the historic value of the very old settlement at my forks.
Many other questions have been poised about this project including additional flooding from my banks. Change that would be extremely difficult to turn back. I can only splash that the change, if approved, would be a positive change. I am just a flow of rippling water that glitters like silver in the sun and a clear, greenish when you are up close but I believe that the choice of location for such a park should be carefully considered if you want it to be an asset to the community?
— The Elkhorn
C.M. "Hank" Hancock, of Frankfort, served as 57th District representative in the General Assembly from 1974 to 1995. He can be emailed atcarper8573@gmail.com
