I have traveled from border to border through your community exposing my natural beauty, welcoming your fisherman to my bounty, enjoying the laughter and skills of the kayakers and canoers, providing my cooling waters for a multitude of waders and swimmers, providing refuge for our wildlife and bearing witness to many historical events over my long life. 

I have hosted the first humans to the wealth of my waters including native Indians that annually visited the same campsites including the one for this planned development. I am the host for many private residents and the several historic hamlets along my banks. I am the Elkhorn.  

Hank Hancock

Hank Hancock

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription