Summer is right around the corner, and now is a perfect time to pencil in your plans for the season. Saturday offers an exciting opportunity to attend the opening night of The Stephen Foster Story in historic Bardstown, which I am proud to call a part of the district I am blessed to represent in Frankfort. "The Stephen Foster Story" is led by an entertaining and talented cast who will make the night fly by. This beloved musical is truly a great Kentucky story about people and events that inspired the music of American composer Stephen Foster.
Foster is most well-known for writing our state song, "My Old Kentucky Home." Attendees of the show have said its rendition of the song, performed by Holden Mathison as Stephen Foster, gave them goosebumps. Mathison is joined on stage by a talented cast that includes Donna Phillips as Lievy Pise, Jordan Owens as Joe Aikins, Sadik Ibn-Mohommed as Martin and Mary Grace Rapier as Jane McDowell. The show takes place at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.
Since its first performance in the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre in 1958, "The Stephen Foster Story" has been performed over 4,000 times. The show is now in its 63rd season and continues the tradition of a great story, cast and authentic-looking costumes paired with the era-accurate music from one of America's first great composers.
This year "The Stephen Foster Story" runs on select dates from Saturday through Aug. 13.
Come visit us in Bardstown at My Old Kentucky Home State Park to experience the display of talent portraying historical individuals who inspired songs like "Oh! Susanna," "Camptown Races," "Beautiful Dreamer" and "My Old Kentucky Home."
You and your family can enjoy a moonlit night watching Kentucky's official outdoor musical under the stars. This show is a must-attend event for every Kentuckian who loves our great commonwealth, history and the arts. It is also performed in the "Bourbon Capital of the World"in historic Bardstown. For more information on The Stephen Foster Story, please visit www.stephenfoster.com, or call the box office for tickets at 502-348-5971.
I hope I'll see you there.
Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, represents the 14th District, including Nelson County and Bardstown, home of The Stephen Foster Story. He can be emailed at Jimmy.Higdon@lrc.ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.