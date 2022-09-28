Life is one day at a time. You don’t have tomorrow. You hope for tomorrow but it’s not guaranteed. We plan for tomorrow. We save for tomorrow and look forward to tomorrow. 

Today is what we have. If today is the last day of your life, how is it going? If you knew for sure, how would you want to spend your last precious 24 hours? You wouldn’t be planning next year’s vacation. No, you would want to get in all that you could possibly do. Only you know for sure how you would want to spend your day and everyone is different. Maybe you would spend your day with loved ones or maybe you would want to be strolling in the mountains or by the oceanside. Maybe you would want to spend your day eating ice cream, hamburgers and pizza. If it’s your last day then why not?  

Glenn Mollette

