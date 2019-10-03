Today, Oct. 4, is Manufacturing Day around the country, and the entire month of October is Manufacturing Month in Kentucky.
The mission of this recognition is to promote modern manufacturing practices and jumpstart new approaches to growing the manufacturing talent pool that will build a steady pipeline of qualified workers. This will require that we change the perception of careers in manufacturing to reflect its true status as the most advanced, high-tech industry in the country and to advocate for education and job training policies that strengthen the manufacturing workforce.
Over the next decade there are expected to be 4.6 million job openings in manufacturing. With a growing skills shortage, 2 million of those are expected to be unfilled.
Almost every single product any consumer buys is the production of an established manufacturer. Here are some things you should know about manufacturing:
• In Franklin County, since 2015, manufacturers have created more than 600 new jobs and invested nearly $300 million in the community.
• In the U.S., manufacturers contributed $2.33 trillion to the U.S. economy in the first quarter of 2019, accounting for more than 15% of the GDP.
• Manufacturing has the highest multiplier effect of any economic sector. For every $1 spent in manufacturing, another $1.89 is added to the economy, and for every worker in manufacturing, there are another four employees hired elsewhere. Taking these additional hires into account, that brings us to $3.60 for every $1 spent in manufacturing.
• There are currently 12.82 million manufacturing workers in the U.S. and over 4,000 in Franklin County.
• The average wages for manufacturing jobs in Franklin County are over $40,000 annually.
• 92% of manufacturing employees are eligible for health insurance.
• U.S. manufactured goods exports have quadrupled over the past 25 years. Manufacturers export nearly half of U.S. manufacturing output.
• World trade in manufactured goods has more than doubled since 2000.
• Manufacturing in the U.S. would be the eighth-largest economy in the world.
• Manufacturers perform 64% of all private-sector research and development in the U.S.
From automobile parts to siding, backpacks to baskets, bourbon to bourbon balls, Frankfort’s manufacturing sector is the foundation of our community’s economy and plays a powerful role in the region. With nearly 15% of our workforce engaged in manufacturing, we have unparalleled expertise in making the products that support both our local economy and people across the globe.
I want to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board of directors and myself, to thank our local manufacturers for their continued commitment to our community. In addition to thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment and re-investment, they attract 200,000 visitors to our community; raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities; serve on a variety of boards; volunteer thousands of hours and fund a number of local scholarships.
We are a much better community because they are here.
Terri Bradshaw is president and CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corp. She can be reached at terribradshaw@kycapitaldevelopment.com.