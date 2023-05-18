I rise to offer a slight rebuttal to Amye Bensenhaver’s May 4, guest column, “Secret selection process not always beneficial.” It is steeped in confusion as to KSU’s selection committee’s “process,” which was never intended to select a president in secret. Rather it was to narrow the 20-something applicants down to the top three, and then announce them by a date certain, in accordance with KRS 61.810(1)(f), and common HR practices. And that is exactly what they did.

For chrissakes, in April Chair Stephen Mason and Kenny Daugherty, a representative of Myers McRae, the executive search firm contracted to help lead the search, led four town hall meetings “seeking input from various segments of the community on their wants and needs for the search.” These included “the search committee’s … weekly process timeline and procedure.” Does that sound like a lack of transparency? Please! 

Jim Daniel

Jim Daniel

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription