I rise to offer a slight rebuttal to Amye Bensenhaver’s May 4, guest column, “Secret selection process not always beneficial.” It is steeped in confusion as to KSU’s selection committee’s “process,” which was never intended to select a president in secret. Rather it was to narrow the 20-something applicants down to the top three, and then announce them by a date certain, in accordance with KRS 61.810(1)(f), and common HR practices. And that is exactly what they did.
For chrissakes, in April Chair Stephen Mason and Kenny Daugherty, a representative of Myers McRae, the executive search firm contracted to help lead the search, led four town hall meetings “seeking input from various segments of the community on their wants and needs for the search.” These included “the search committee’s … weekly process timeline and procedure.” Does that sound like a lack of transparency? Please!
Bensenhaver’s referenced analogy comparing the current process to “hiring a total stranger [in] higher-ed [to] marrying a mail-order bride," is an airball.
“The three finalists for KSU’s next leader have been announced. They are:
Bluegrass Community and Technical College President/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, Ph.D
Norfolk State University Vice President for Finance & Administration/Chief Financial Officer Dr. Gerald E. Hunter, Ph.D
University of Maryland-Eastern Shore Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives/Chief of Staff Dr. Robert C. Mock Jr., Ed.D”
Now that this slate is known and the SJ has performed a cursory LinkedIn style review of each, where did Mason and the “current process” fail?
You all seem a little too “quick to point out that it’s not a good look for a school with its checkered fiscal past”, and referring to KSU as “an endemic problem lurking 'on the hill.'" That cynical opinion is just so “Frankfort”, that has prevailed for 127 years. When visitors come to town, unless they take a wrong turn up East Main hill, they would never even know that this is a “college town." This community has never supported KSU, and as a proud alumni I am tired of it.
More importantly, it is insulting to the current KSU Presidential Search Committee and Mason, an FPB director trusted to oversee its annual $110 million budget. He’s also an alumni. We have skin in the game, you all don’t.
With the resumes of the top three in hand, are you still doubling down with this guilt by association thingy? It is insane to blame an inanimate KSU for selecting the past presidents, as it was conducted by individuals long gone. Former president Brown resigned in 2021, and all of his executive staff to whom he gave “lavish bonuses” are GONE, making the last 20 years irrelevant to this search.
As a former criminal investigator, I have a keen ear for dog whistles, and this sounds like code for Black people are incapable of selecting KSU’s next president, so we needed a nice white executive search firm to do it. Actually, they had one in Meyers McRae!
Frankly, Mason and the Search Committee don’t need your help, or mine, or all the generic advice that the Bensenhaver cut and pasted from online sources that are obviously pushing private executive selection services. Her argument is eerily similar to Jim Waters pushing charter schools!
Bensenhaver’s valuable expertise is in pursuing public entities who are breaking the law with their lack of transparency, not making value judgements about what Chair Stephen Mason should be doing over and above the law by conducting closed sessions to discuss individual personnel matters per KRS 61.810(1)(f). She is entitled to her opinion but given Frankfort’s “checkered past” with race relations concerning KSU, it is “not a good look."
And as for that “multi-million dollar bailout," what is that really all about? According to a Spectrum News article that continues to be ignored:
“Last fall, leaders who had recently been brought on board at KSU shared with lawmakers what they had learned about the school’s cash problem. “Essentially, the university didn’t have sufficient cash to pay vendors and make payroll when we got there,” Greg Rush, the university’s chief financial officer, told a committee in October.” They didn’t need the SJ’s investigative reporting to figure that out. Even a blind man can tell when he’s walking in the sun.
House Bill 250 received final passage that would give $23 million to the state’s only public historically Black university, to help cover a shortfall. “…this is also a warning shot,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel (R- Hyland Heights). “This is the chance. Take it. Seize it. Run with it.”
Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisville) supported the bill, but said historically, KSU has not received adequate funding. “Over the last ... 22 years, enhanced funding, that means the increased, the next level of funding for Kentucky State University ... has the General Assembly appropriated a little over $17 million in enhanced funding,” he said. “Over 20 years. Think about that. That’s shameful!”
And what The State Journal is doing in hyping this relatively routine search into a “hot-button issue," could be termed as the same. I will take Neal and Mason’s word for it over any clickbait conspiracy theory. Mason and his team have done an exemplary job, and deserve high praise, not public condemnation.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is jimidan@icloud.com.
