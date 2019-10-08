Signs of change are everywhere in Frankfort: road construction, building renovation and new traffic patterns. Growth signals change, and change can be uncomfortable, especially as Frankfort is moving into previously uncharted areas of growth in our downtown.
Much of this change stems from the creation of Frankfort’s Master Plan. The process to develop the Master Plan, conducted throughout 2018, was a great example of engagement in our community. Residents came together for open dialogue — to gain a better understanding of the perceptions surrounding our community and what we wanted those perceptions to be going forward.
The plan was completed and adopted by the governing bodies of the City of Frankfort and Franklin County in December but seemingly left the community with just as many questions as answers at that time.
Almost a year later, many of us are wondering about the status of the Master Plan. Where are we now? How will we know what’s happening? How can we still be involved and give our input?
Let’s start with where we are now. In July, Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) was tasked with reviewing the components of the Master Plan to begin the process of evaluating and prioritizing what projects should be implemented first. With the Master Plan containing 10 guiding principles and numerous project recommendations, this is a larger task than one might initially imagine.
This process has involved conversations with city staff about available resources and projects already underway. It has involved walking the streets of downtown and identifying project areas that will make a visible impact. And it’s involved many conversations with partnering organizations and other businesses to determine timelines and potential costs.
Where do we go from here? The city commission allocated $150,000 in the city’s budget this year to put toward Master Plan projects. The City of Frankfort will evaluate DFI’s recommendations, as well as input gained from citizens and other community groups, to determine where to best spend those funds. Currently, these initial recommendations include projects that focus on pedestrian safety and connectivity in our downtown, such as crosswalks and improved pedestrian access to our river.
How do we track what’s happening? How do we stay involved? The City of Frankfort is actively working on ramping up its community engagement efforts. Plans are in the works for a new media platform where you’ll be able to track updates and progress on projects such as the Master Plan, as well as other city initiatives. This includes a public input website where residents will be asked regularly to give their feedback on specific projects.
The Master Plan can be found on the plan’s current webpage — The Spirit of Downtown Frankfort — and as the plan progresses updates will be found there and on the City of Frankfort’s webpage. Regular updates through news articles will also be published here.
Through this process it’s been evident that Frankfort has a strong sense of pride in our community. It’s what makes us so passionate and interested in these important topics. And it’s this pride and passion that will help us continue to drive this growth as we all work together to make Frankfort the community we all have envisioned.
Blair Hecker is the City of Frankfort's community engagement project manager. She can be reached at bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.