I sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court asking him to please send me a copy of the new U.S. Constitution because the one I have was written in 1787 and it no longer seems to apply.
I figured since he’s the U.S. chief justice — the top dog in robes, so to speak — he probably has the greatest access and can lay his hands on the new version faster than anyone.
I hope he sends my copy soon so I can find constitutional grounds for state and local governments to force landlords of paid-off rental properties to provide services to tenants who don’t pay rent.
My copy of the U.S. Constitution says private property can’t be taken for public use without just compensation. But Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined together with the Kentucky Supreme Court to force Kentucky landlords of paid-off rental properties to continue to provide their services against their will for almost five months to non-paying tenants with no offer of compensation whatsoever from either the state of Kentucky or local governments.
It sounds to me like the Fifth Amendment received major edits in the new U.S. Constitution. This is going to be an exciting read! I sure hope my copy arrives soon.
I’d like to share my new copy, when I get it, with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. He seems to be thumbing through pages of the old U.S. Constitution, too.
He’s so intent on adhering to the old U.S. Constitution that he has petitioned the courts to find several of Beshear’s executive orders unconstitutional and even tried to get the courts to prevent the governor from issuing more “unconstitutional” executive orders.
Such drama! I’m sure he will come to see that Beshear and the Kentucky Supreme Court are in the right after he has had a chance to read the same U.S. Constitution they have been reading — the new U.S. Constitution. He’ll understand completely once everyone is on the same page and playing from the same rulebook.
I’m not sure why he hasn’t received his copy yet, though. Maybe the rollout on the new U.S. Constitution is a little slow because of the pandemic. We’ve all been receiving packages late, haven’t we?
Maybe Beshear will let me borrow his copy of the new U.S. Constitution while I’m waiting for Roberts to send me mine. I’ll bet Beshear has his copy memorized. I’ve been watching him, and he’s been laying down new laws so quickly that are so unrecognizable to me that they must have their grounds in the new U.S. Constitution.
It reminds me of the first time I saw Michael Jackson do the moonwalk. I didn’t know what he was doing. I just knew that I had never seen anyone else do it. It was foreign to me, and he was doing it with incredible skill — just like Beshear is doing now with the new U.S. Constitution. Mighty fancy footwork, Governor!
On second thought, I won’t ask the governor if I can borrow his copy of the new U.S. Constitution. I think I’ll write a letter to Beshear just like the one I sent to Roberts and ask him to give me a copy of the new U.S. Constitution. He is a very generous guy!
After all, he just took money away from Kentucky landlords and used it to give free rent to thousands of non-paying tenants. Surely, he wouldn’t mind giving me a copy of the new U.S. Constitution — even if he has to take it from someone else first.
You might want to hurry up and ask Beshear for a copy yourself. Everyone is going to want one and there seems to be a limited supply.
Gov. Andy Beshear
700 Capitol Ave., Suite 100
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-564-2611
Laurie Delk Chittenden, of Frankfort, is a Realtor and auctioneer. She can be emailed at laurie@anne-royce.com.
