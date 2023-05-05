For the past 50 years, all across the nation, the month of May has been a time to celebrate and promote historic preservation for its many benefits to our communities. Those benefits are expansive and include social, economic, and environmental benefits — even benefits relating to personal well-being.
Historic preservation helps us to understand ourselves. Who we are, where we came from, and the stories associated with our being are all enhanced by the preservation of physical objects, including buildings, associated with our past. Caring for those resources in a sensitive manner ensures that they can assist future generations in understanding their place, too. While many people presume that historic preservation focuses only on buildings, it really encompasses so much more than that. It is about people and how they benefit from their interaction with historic built environments. Research demonstrates that many people have distinct preferences for the visual complexities of historic architecture and traditional design, and that the patina of historic neighborhoods provides a layering of features that engage the senses in a way that new development cannot.
Historic preservation helps to make communities that attract residents and tourists alike. Data from all over the country shows that well-preserved and rehabilitated historic neighborhoods are places where people choose to spend time and money. They are visually attractive, architecturally interesting, and built to a pedestrian scale that enhances the experience of them. Companies seek out communities that have these quality-of-life attributes when choosing where to locate their operations. Neighborhoods that are designated for their historic significance typically experience higher demand for residential housing. During economic downturns, they prove more resilient and recover more quickly than neighborhoods that are not designated. They are also sought out by the types of knowledge-based workers communities seek to attract. Perceived quality affects the desirability of a community as a place in which to live and work, and in today’s environment, remote workers have more choice and control over where they live. Beautiful places also increase residents’ feelings of attachment, which is correlated with higher economic growth.
Historic preservation directly supports tourism in our community. Cultural/heritage activities are part of the itinerary for most tourists, and they are closely tied to bourbon tourism. It is not a coincidence that most of the historic distilleries near Frankfort have made the effort to document their history and significance and have been designated to the National Register of Historic Places or in some cases, have achieved National Historic Landmark status. The authenticity and preservation of architectural integrity required to achieve those designations also make them attractive to their visitors. Buffalo Trace has even opened an archaeological attraction — “Bourbon Pompei.” And National Register designation has assisted nearby Castle & Key with their amazing and transformative rehabilitation by making them eligible for historic rehabilitation tax credits. These incentives have also played a role in the rehabilitation of our historic downtown over the past 30 years, continuously increasing the attractiveness to visitors and to new investors.
Historic preservation increases property values.Decades of research has been collected to support this conclusion all over the United States. Historic preservation activity, including land-use regulation, maintains property values (at a minimum) but most often it increases them. Investments are less risky in areas where regulations provide standards, and that tends to attract more investment over time.
Preservation of our historic buildings helps to contribute more to the tax base. In our dense urban historic commercial areas, buildings that are in continuous service make significant contributions to the local tax base on a per-acre basis relative to newer, suburban commercial buildings that require more land and more infrastructure investment and maintenance costs. The same is true for dense, historic residential neighborhoods relative to areas where homes are more spread out and more miles of infrastructure and associated maintenance is required.
Historic preservation can assist with the development of affordable housing and help to support vibrant, diverse neighborhoods.Incentives for affordable housing can sometimes be used in tandem with historic rehabilitation tax credits, and there is affordable housing in both South Frankfort and at the historic school in Bridgeport that has been developed this way. Often amenities such as public transportation, schools, parks and libraries are closer to residents when affordable housing is incorporated into existing historic neighborhoods. Preservation regulations can keep small housing originally developed for working class families in place in areas experiencing speculative development pressure. Historic neighborhoods have also demonstrated a greater role in the establishment of minority and women-owned businesses around the country.
Historic preservation is an act of sustainability. It promotes the re-use of existing resources and acknowledges the environmental investment that was initially made. Often the materials used in construction, particularly old-growth lumber, are superior to what is available today. We cannot build our way into an energy-efficient, sustainable future. New buildings often require new land, new materials, energy to transport them, and sometimes even energy to demolish and dispose of existing buildings. It can take new, energy-efficient buildings decades of operation to offset these environmental costs.
Historic neighborhoods can contribute to personal health. Research is ongoing regarding the value of historic environments to general health and well-being. It has been established that historic walkable neighborhoods, the kind where you find your neighbors on their front porches, have higher levels of social capital, defined as the measure of an individual or group’s networks, personal connections, and involvement in their communities, which support mental health. In today’s world, people are seeking community and a sense of belonging, and the historic neighborhoods help to foster connections among residents. Walkable neighborhoods also encourage residents to be less sedentary, and walk to accomplish at least some of their errands. I can personally attest to this, as I have lived in Frankfort’s historic neighborhoods since 2009. I have a 9-year old car that has yet to hit the 60,000 mile mark on the odometer, and I have less expense related to caring for my vehicle than the average person because I rarely drive. Living in a historic neighborhood allows me to walk to work, walk to the library, walk my dogs to the groomer, walk to get a bite to eat or a beverage, and often just walk to take in the beauty of our historic downtown neighborhoods. I encourage you to do the same during Historic Preservation Month, and see with your own eyes how historic preservation contributes to Frankfort’s vitality!
Vicki Birenberg is the historic preservation officer for the City of Frankfort and an ex-officio board member of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, as well as a voracious reader of research relating to her field. The work of PlaceEconomics, Urban3, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Brookings Institute, the Knight Foundation, Doug Appler and many other individuals and organizations helped inform this column.
