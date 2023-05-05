For the past 50 years, all across the nation, the month of May has been a time to celebrate and promote historic preservation for its many benefits to our communities. Those benefits are expansive and include social, economic, and environmental benefits — even benefits relating to personal well-being. 

Vicki Birenberg

Historic preservation helps us to understand ourselves. Who we are, where we came from, and the stories associated with our being are all enhanced by the preservation of physical objects, including buildings, associated with our past. Caring for those resources in a sensitive manner ensures that they can assist future generations in understanding their place, too. While many people presume that historic preservation focuses only on buildings, it really encompasses so much more than that. It is about people and how they benefit from their interaction with historic built environments. Research demonstrates that many people have distinct preferences for the visual complexities of historic architecture and traditional design, and that the patina of historic neighborhoods provides a layering of features that engage the senses in a way that new development cannot.  

