Happy New Year, Frankfort!
It is a time for setting goals and expectations for the coming year, as well as a time for reflection on the previous one. The Board of Commissioners laid the foundation for our first year together by developing a strategic plan that defines our mission, values and goals. With that to guide us, our year was full of activating plans, improving quality of life, introducing economic initiatives, and hiring strategic personnel. Here are a few highlights from 2021:
Services and operations
Drafted a new Strategic Plan with a forward-thinking vision, business and cultural values and areas of strategic focus including communication; inclusion, diversity, equity and access; economic development; and sustainability (human, financial and ecological).
Launched the CARES Coalition and provided funding to hire a consultant to launch the non-profit tasked with coordinating efforts of our shelter organizations for individuals and families in need.
Adopted a Renewable Energy Resolution with a goal of 100% clean energy for all city buildings by 2030 and begun work on the specific plan for implementation.
Adopted Juneteenth as an official city holiday.
Reviewed recycling options and contracted with the City of Lexington for curbside recycling, including glass. Paper and cardboard will be added later this year.
Approved the seeclickfix app, which will make communications between residents and city staff easier and faster.
Continued TIGER construction on Second Street corridor, with expected completion later this year. Allocated $100,000 in grants to businesses affected by the construction.
Hired a new city manager with Frankfort roots and global perspective, Laura Hagg.
Hired Shelly Hearn to be our first Community Policing Advocate, which will help our police force handle issues such as domestic situations, substance abuse, and mental illness.
Hired Penny Peavler, another Frankfort native, to serve as our Strategic Initiatives Consultant to reinforce our economic development efforts.
Hired a government relations firm to improve the city’s relationship with members of the General Assembly and executive branch.
Livability, arts and parks
Completed and adopted Frankfort Parks Master Plan to improve our parks system and improve livability for residents in all areas of the community. Reopened the renovated Dolly Graham Park and advanced plans for the new splash pad and restrooms to be completed this year.
Opened the historic Thorobred Trail, a beautiful new connection between KSU and downtown.
Adopted and began activation of the Frankfort Arts Master Plan. Yes Arts is moving into vacant space in City Hall to offer classes for children, families and adults including those recovering from addiction.
Activated the 2018 Urban Canopy Plan in Frankfort to plant 300 trees downtown.
Reopened the reimagined Capital City Museum with new exhibits on Frankfort’s history and culture.
Awarded nearly $1,900,000 from the Better Kentucky Plan to help Frankfort Sewer Department connect with Farmdale Sanitation Project.
Awarded $616,000 Federal BRIC grant for the planning and design of the Holmes Street Corridor.
Economic development
Adopted a tax-increment financing (TIF) ordinance to support the development of Parcels B & C downtown, as recommended in our Downtown Masterplan. The TIF ordinance will help support the mixed-use housing, retail, and office project.
Navigated grant due diligence for $5.5 million Federal Transit Agency including required State Historic Preservation Office review.
Launched the Frankfort Remote Worker Initiative and the Interapt Skills Workforce Development Technology Training Program, with an initial investment of $100,000. This public, private partnership trained and upskilled 15 new apprentices in digital analytics. These remote workers based in Frankfort now earn an average of $50,000 per year. A second, larger cohort is planned this year.
Engaged with big box retailers to help with their hiring, which resulted in immediate hires of prospective employees.
Transferred ownership of property to support the proposed Bourbon-themed boutique at the Simon Warehouse building on Broadway.
Authorized $100,000 in funding for the successful Shop Local Frankfort gift card program and provided grants to small businesses to help offset affects of pandemic. Also, waived alcohol license fees for eligible businesses for fiscal year 2022-2023.
Assisted the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Kentucky Capital Development Corporation with the recruitment of SteelBlue a $17 million steel building components manufacturing plant to occupy the old Genesco shoe factory in an adaptive reuse project.
Frankfort is experiencing resurgence and on the cusp of truly great things. The Board of Commissioners looks to build on that momentum in 2022 and beyond so that our community becomes a hub of culture, innovation, creativity, people, capital, and ideas. We appreciate the community’s continuing support as we begin our second year together. Stay tuned for more.
Layne Wilkerson is mayor of Frankfort. He can be emailed at lwilkerson@frankfort.ky.gov
