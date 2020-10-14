We put him in office 36 years ago, and he has risen to Senate Majority Leader. But Mitch McConnell is not doing his job. Remember learning in grade school that one house passes a bill and the other debates, changes, and votes on it? Not so under McConnell’s rule. He gets to choose which bills get on the Senate calendar. But he is the self-proclaimed Grim Reaper: Hundreds of bipartisan house-passed bills have died on arrival in the Senate, because McConnell refused to bring them to the Senate floor. And so, hundreds of other senators and representatives elected by the people are hogtied and can’t do their jobs either—because of Mitch.
What died on Mitch’s desk?
There is legislation to increase access to healthcare and lower-cost drugs;to raise the minimum wage; to address veterans’ affairs, including tax relief and child care; to improve Internet access and cost; to address gun violence with measures most Americans support;to create jobs by investing in sustainable energy; to tackle government corruption, secure elections, and end gerrymandering.
How did Mitch become the kingpin of obstruction?
A decade ago, McConnell and his allies decided that the GOP would become the Party of NO: No negotiation, compromise, or cooperation with Democrats. Thus, little gets done. In 2019, Senator Chris Murphy remarked that McConnell had “effectively turned the United States Senate into a very expensive lunch club that occasionally votes on a judge or two.” And Mitch promised donors that if he gets re-elected, they can expect more of the same.
Does that sound like a man who respects the democratic process and cares about the health, welfare, and economics of Kentuckians? We trusted McConnell would do his job; but when we weren’t looking, he abused that trust. And for that, he must go.
Kimberly Kennedy, of Villa Hills, is a freelance writer and mom. She can be emailed at kimberly@writeonkimkennedy.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.