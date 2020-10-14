Kimberly Kennedy

We put him in office 36 years ago, and he has risen to Senate Majority Leader. But Mitch McConnell is not doing his job. Remember learning in grade school that one house passes a bill and the other debates, changes, and votes on it? Not so under McConnell’s rule. He gets to choose which bills get on the Senate calendar. But he is the self-proclaimed Grim Reaper: Hundreds of bipartisan house-passed bills have died on arrival in the Senate, because McConnell refused to bring them to the Senate floor. And so, hundreds of other senators and representatives elected by the people are hogtied and can’t do their jobs either—because of Mitch.

What died on Mitch’s desk?

There is legislation to increase access to healthcare and lower-cost drugs;to raise the minimum wage; to address veterans’ affairs, including tax relief and child care; to improve Internet access and cost; to address gun violence with measures most Americans support;to create jobs by investing in sustainable energy; to tackle government corruption, secure elections, and end gerrymandering.

How did Mitch become the kingpin of obstruction?

A decade ago, McConnell and his allies decided that the GOP would become the Party of NO: No negotiation, compromise, or cooperation with Democrats. Thus, little gets done. In 2019, Senator Chris Murphy remarked that McConnell had “effectively turned the United States Senate into a very expensive lunch club that occasionally votes on a judge or two.” And Mitch promised donors that if he gets re-elected, they can expect more of the same.

Does that sound like a man who respects the democratic process and cares about the health, welfare, and economics of Kentuckians? We trusted McConnell would do his job; but when we weren’t looking, he abused that trust. And for that, he must go.

Kimberly Kennedy, of Villa Hills, is a freelance writer and mom. She can be emailed at kimberly@writeonkimkennedy.com

