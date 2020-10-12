October is both Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. By addressing and reporting these issues, providing support and being an advocate for victims, we can all do our part to ensure Kentucky is a safer and healthier place.
These are two great causes that overwhelmingly help support vulnerable women, men and children across Kentucky and are worthy of recognition. For more information and to find the nearest mammogram location, visit http://www.KentuckyOneHealth.org/Mammogram. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can reach the free and confidential national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY 1-800-787-3224.
The only committee to meet was the Interim Joint Committee on Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations. Several topics were covered, including a measure that would lower the age of servers who can serve alcohol in a restaurant from 20 years old to 18.
Some members raised concerns of stakeholder input, especially in regard to organizations in urban-core areas. The chairman said he is working with the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to get answers to the questions and concerns raised by these organizations ahead of the 2021 regular session.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced he is reviving the Kynect state-based health exchange program to provide easier access to coverage, resources and other benefits. Officials stated the relaunch of Kynect, which was a national model following its implementation in 2013, will offer expanded benefits, enhanced usability and a mobile-friendly format to navigate the online portal.
The exchange will open for enrollment in 2021 and commence in January 2022. The move will save Kentuckians approximately $15 million a year and provide more affordable health care across the commonwealth. For more information on Kynect, visit www.kynect.ky.gov.
Although Kynect will improve health options for many, we still face an ongoing public health crisis affecting thousands of Kentuckians. We are now at a total number of over 80,000 coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky.
At a time when the president of the United States has contracted the virus, it is imperative to understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and that everyone is susceptible. We must do our part, wear a mask, maintain social distance and work together to defeat this invisible enemy.
I extend my thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery to the president, first lady and everyone impacted by this terrible virus.
I suspect this week to be a busy one with numerous Interim Joint Committee meetings set to take place virtually and in Frankfort. You can access these meetings live, or watch archived committee footage via the Legislative Research Commission’s YouTube page at http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmnoJBrwFmd7JK0HA9KcPaw or by searching “Legislative Research Commission” on YouTube.
Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, can be emailed at Julian.Carroll@lrc.ky.org.
