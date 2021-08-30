Last week Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a third open records decision determining that — without regard to their nature, purpose, or content — “text messages sent and received on privately-owned devices, for which no public funds have been spent, are not ‘public records’ under KRS 61.870(2).”
This time, Cameron stated that the attorney general’s office had “consistently found” that messages on privately owned devices are not public record. In support, he cited 21-ORD-146; 21-ORD-127; 15-ORD-226.
Admonishing public employees “to refrain from using privately owned devices,” Cameron concluded that “KRS 61.870(2), as currently enacted, does not include text messages on privately owned devices within the definition of ‘public record,’” and affirmed Louisville Metro Police Department’s denial of The Courier Journal’s open records request.
Chances are we will soon see an explosion in the use of privately owned devices by public officials and employees to conduct public business. The public’s right to know will be the first casualty of Cameron’s anything but “consistent” finding.
It is true that on his last day in office in 2015, Attorney General Jack Conway ordered what remained of his non-merit staff to issue an open records decision aimed at crippling that right to know. It is also true that no merit staffer would sign the decision.
Conway concluded that communications concerning public business that are conducted by public officials and employees on privately owned devices are not accessible under the law because those records are not “possessed” by the public agency they serve.
Conway’s 2015 decision ignored both the expansive definition of the term “public record” and years of precedent that had guided the attorney general’s interpretation of the law.
Fundamental to that precedent was the recognition that “[i]n the end, it is the nature and purpose of the document, not that place where it is kept, that determines its status as a public record.”
(Conway’s 2015 decision was cited by Sen. Damon Thayer in 2018 as the basis for his ill-fated proposal to exclude “emails, texts or calls on devices paid for entirely with private funds and which do not involve government email accounts” from the broadly worded definition of the term “public record” in the open records law.)
Conway (and Thayer) ignored an ever-growing body of law outside Kentucky declaring that “an agency always acts through its employees and officials. If one of them possesses what would otherwise be agency records, the records do not lose their agency character just because the official who possesses them” maintains them on a private device.
The lynchpin of this rule of “constructive agency possession” is the understanding that the purpose of public access laws is not served if an official or employee “can deprive the citizens of their right to know what his department is up to by the simple expedient of maintaining his departmental emails on an account in another domain.” It makes as much sense, the reasoning goes, to say that the official “could deprive requestors of hard-copy documents by leaving them in a file at his daughter’s house and then claiming that they are under her control.”
Like Cameron, Conway discouraged the use of private devices in conducting public business, but both left the door open for widespread abuse. Public officials and employees wishing to evade scrutiny — whether through their records or their meetings — received a green light to do so through the use of privately owned devices.
Recognizing the threat to public access that Conway’s 2015 decision represented, the open records staff within the attorney general’s office subsequently attempted to minimize the decision’s harmful impact.
Contrary to Cameron’s claim that the attorney general consistently followed Conway’s disastrous 2015 open records decision, culminating in the three 2021 decisions issued by Cameron himself in the last few weeks, Attorney General Andy Beshear repudiated Conway’s 2015 open records decision in a series of decisions.
At best, Daniel Cameron’s position reflects sloppy legal research. At worst, it reflects calculated misrepresentation. Either way, it is the public that must now question whether government transparency is, in fact, one of Daniel Cameron’s priorities.
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.