Last week Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a third open records decision determining that — without regard to their nature, purpose, or content — “text messages sent and received on privately-owned devices, for which no public funds have been spent, are not ‘public records’ under KRS 61.870(2).”

This time, Cameron stated that the attorney general’s office had “consistently found” that messages on privately owned devices are not public record. In support, he cited 21-ORD-146; 21-ORD-127; 15-ORD-226.

Admonishing public employees “to refrain from using privately owned devices,” Cameron concluded that “KRS 61.870(2), as currently enacted, does not include text messages on privately owned devices within the definition of ‘public record,’” and affirmed Louisville Metro Police Department’s denial of The Courier Journal’s open records request.

Chances are we will soon see an explosion in the use of privately owned devices by public officials and employees to conduct public business. The public’s right to know will be the first casualty of Cameron’s anything but “consistent” finding.

It is true that on his last day in office in 2015, Attorney General Jack Conway ordered what remained of his non-merit staff to issue an open records decision aimed at crippling that right to know. It is also true that no merit staffer would sign the decision.

Conway concluded that communications concerning public business that are conducted by public officials and employees on privately owned devices are not accessible under the law because those records are not “possessed” by the public agency they serve.

Conway’s 2015 decision ignored both the expansive definition of the term “public record” and years of precedent that had guided the attorney general’s interpretation of the law.

Fundamental to that precedent was the recognition that “[i]n the end, it is the nature and purpose of the document, not that place where it is kept, that determines its status as a public record.”

(Conway’s 2015 decision was cited by Sen. Damon Thayer in 2018 as the basis for his ill-fated proposal to exclude “emails, texts or calls on devices paid for entirely with private funds and which do not involve government email accounts” from the broadly worded definition of the term “public record” in the open records law.)

Conway (and Thayer) ignored an ever-growing body of law outside Kentucky declaring that “an agency always acts through its employees and officials. If one of them possesses what would otherwise be agency records, the records do not lose their agency character just because the official who possesses them” maintains them on a private device.

The lynchpin of this rule of “constructive agency possession” is the understanding that the purpose of public access laws is not served if an official or employee “can deprive the citizens of their right to know what his department is up to by the simple expedient of maintaining his departmental emails on an account in another domain.” It makes as much sense, the reasoning goes, to say that the official “could deprive requestors of hard-copy documents by leaving them in a file at his daughter’s house and then claiming that they are under her control.”

Like Cameron, Conway discouraged the use of private devices in conducting public business, but both left the door open for widespread abuse. Public officials and employees wishing to evade scrutiny — whether through their records or their meetings — received a green light to do so through the use of privately owned devices.

Recognizing the threat to public access that Conway’s 2015 decision represented, the open records staff within the attorney general’s office subsequently attempted to minimize the decision’s harmful impact.

Contrary to Cameron’s claim that the attorney general consistently followed Conway’s disastrous 2015 open records decision, culminating in the three 2021 decisions issued by Cameron himself in the last few weeks, Attorney General Andy Beshear repudiated Conway’s 2015 open records decision in a series of decisions.

At best, Daniel Cameron’s position reflects sloppy legal research. At worst, it reflects calculated misrepresentation. Either way, it is the public that must now question whether government transparency is, in fact, one of Daniel Cameron’s priorities.

Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com

