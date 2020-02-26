I commend the members of the city commission for the money they have pledged and the support they have voiced for a new YMCA in downtown Frankfort.
If all goes as hoped, the return on investment our citizens will get for partially funding a new YMCA will be huge: First, the money we put up, whether through taxes or personal donations, will be matched several times over by the YMCA's own funding mechanisms. Second, the money will go toward a host of healthy, educational and fun facilities and activities that are open to our entire population, young and old, rich and poor alike. (Assistance with membership dues is provided to persons meeting the criteria.)
Membership in the Frankfort downtown Y includes access to a large indoor swimming pool (otherwise unavailable to most in Frankfort), a gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts, exercise machines, a weightlifting room, racquetball courts, saunas, exercise rooms, meeting rooms and other spaces.
Day care and after-school activities promote health, prosperity, and less crime within our community. Other key activities provided include swimming classes for children and adults, lap swimming, yoga classes, aqua aerobics and basketball tournaments, to name only a few. Much, much more can be found at https://ymcacky.org/.
The downtown Y is open nearly every day of the year and stays quite busy. The Y gives Frankfort residents an awful lot of bang for the buck and many consider it an essential element to the quality of life here.
I personally feel that my nearly 40 years of membership have enabled me to remain healthy in the face of significant medical challenges and to get to know a lot of fine folks.
Any investment we make in the continuance of the downtown Y is an investment that will keep on giving to future generations. Frankfort cannot be a first-class small city without a strong YMCA, and there is no better location than downtown. In that location folks from every side of Frankfort have easy access, and many state employees, from all over Central Kentucky, can make quick trips in during lunch or on the way to work or home.
A modern, full-scale YMCA in charming downtown Frankfort will be a significant draw to employers who might want to locate here and to employees who might want to settle here.
However, I am deeply concerned about the current plans to demolish the downtown Y and then, at some currently undisclosed point in the following two or three years, open a new one. I have several questions about that.
Once the current Y is demolished, what guarantees do we have that a new one will actually ever get built? For instance, what if the developer runs into financial or legal issues and cannot go forward with the new building? Are we left with nothing?
Furthermore, what about the impact of having no swimming pool or gymnasium for two or three years? What is the financial impact of that on the YMCA and on the community that depends on the unique services provided?
Is it not possible to demolish the existing downtown Y after, or closer to when, the new one is built? Why does the construction staging area for Parcel B have to be where the existing Y sits when there is much other undeveloped land in the vicinity? Also, there are rumors about decreasing the size of the already-too-busy pool; what is the truth about that?
So, I urge the YMCA, the city and CRM Companies to very soon participate in a public meeting in which they address these and other questions. Until then, the brakes should be put on any plans to close the existing Y or finalize the design of the new one.
Michael Clark is "a proud resident of South Frankfort for 40 years and a thankful ex-commuter who recently retired from his technical writing job in Louisville." He can be emailed at ReachClark@aol.com.
