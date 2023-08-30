I love good political theater, and neither candidate for governor disappointed me at Fancy Farm this year. It was great. If you love a good political verbal boxing match, l'd highly recommend going to KET's website and watching it.
Gov. Andy Beshear took several jabs at Attorney General Daniel Cameron's lieutenant governor selection, Robby Mills. It got me thinking about what an excellent lieutenant governor Sen. Mills will be and what a wise decision Cameron has made.
The most significant role of a lieutenant governor is being capable of fulfilling the responsibilities of the governor if, god-forbid, something should happen to make the sitting governor incapable of performing their duties. Mills fits that qualification perfectly as someone who has successfully worked with the executive branch and is uniquely familiar with working alongside the legislature.
l've gotten to know Mills well, as he and I share an administrative assistant. I have served in the Kentucky Senate for quite a while now. l've seen many folks come and go from the Senate chamber, but quite frankly, Mills is one of the most impressive legislators-and, more importantly, human beings — l have witnessed serve as a member of the upper chamber of the Kentucky legislature.
While his professional and political resume is very impressive, the most impressive thing for me is the kind of man he is.
Most of the time, he and I agree on issues, but on occasions, we have not. I have always been impressed by how he handles conflict and disagreement. He is calm and a good listener, which is a quality that is essential for a lieutenant governor. However, he remains convicted of his beliefs and will advocate for them. He is a rock-solid conservative.
Mills is a good family man with a strong work ethic. He is intelligent and doesn't take himself too seriously. We have had some great laughs, and I appreciate his friendship. He is a perfect fit for the lieutenant governor's office. It says something about the gubernatorial candidate, Cameron that one of his first official moves would be so wise.
Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents Senate District 11. He has a 43-year career as a state senator, serving on the Judiciary Committee. He has also worked as a corrections administrator, law enforcement officer and teacher. His email address is John.Schickel@lrc.ky.gov
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.