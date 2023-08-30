I love good political theater, and neither candidate for governor disappointed me at Fancy Farm this year. It was great. If you love a good political verbal boxing match, l'd highly recommend going to KET's website and watching it.

Gov. Andy Beshear took several jabs at Attorney General Daniel Cameron's lieutenant governor selection, Robby Mills. It got me thinking about what an excellent lieutenant governor Sen. Mills will be and what a wise decision Cameron has made.

John Schickel

Sen. John Schickel

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription