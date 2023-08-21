The recent announcement by the state Budget Director’s office that Kentucky brought in a record $15 billion in General Fund revenues during the previous fiscal year is good news for taxpayers, despite the grousing by advocates of bigger government and the spending hikes to fund it.

For taxpayers, the state’s record revenues — including $1.4 billion more than forecast for Fiscal 2023 — will likely trigger another cut in the individual income tax, from 4% to 3.5% in 2025. The General Assembly earlier this year reduced the rate from 4.5% to 4% for 2024 as a result of a stout surplus last year as well.

Jim Waters

Jim Waters

