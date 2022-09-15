Editor’s note: This is the second column in a series about historic preservation. The first part can be read at https://www.state-journal.com/opinion/guest-columnist-old-places-do-matter/article_89eccb0a-285b-11ed-84ef-535f95d4aea1.html
In the 1780s, several early settlers of the Ohio Valley had gained an interest in preserving Native earthworks. By the late 1800s, historic indigenous sites began to be looted and raided for their artifacts, prompting groups to look to the federal government to pass legislation to protect these lands and artifacts.
This push led Congress to pass the American Antiquities Act in 1906 and began establishing the framework of current government policy on historic preservation today. Signed by Republican president Teddy Roosevelt, the act gave the president the power to designate archaeological sites, monuments, landmarks, structures and other objects of historic or scientific interest on federal lands and to criminalize unauthorized excavation, desecration and vandalism of those lands or objects.
Shortly after in 1916, Congress created the National Park Service to regulate those new national historic sites, monuments and open spaces, and natural resources designated by the presidents.
With the passage of the Historic Sites Act in 1935, it became official national policy “to preserve for public use historic sites, buildings, and objects of national significance for the inspiration and benefit of the people of the United States,” which allowed the Secretary of the Interior to create preservation-related programs and began the first register of historic sites.
Congress then created the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1949 to increase public awareness of preservation and “to facilitate public participation in the preservation of sites, buildings, and objects of national significance or interest.”
Urban renewal of the 1950s and 1960s wreaked enormous destruction and displaced more than 300,000 people from communities across America, often in ways unjustly disproportionate to race, ethnicity and social class. The 50-acre neighborhood known as Crawfish Bottom was Frankfort’s victim to urban renewal.
In response, Lady Bird Johnson, while the First Lady of Democratic president L.B. Johnson in 1966, coordinated a report entitled "With Heritage So Rich," which pondered in its preface:
“We … have wanted to know what is happening in the field of historic preservation; the present trends in saving what can be saved, and the losses from destroying what deserves to be saved. We have tried to discover what we must do to rescue from certain destruction what remains of our legacy from the past, and how best to do that rescue work.”
The report called for the creation of several means to protect historic properties from federal activities. Subsequently, the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA) was enacted by Congress.
The NHPA was revolutionary and the most expansive preservation legislation to date, creating the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, the positions of Tribal and State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO), formalizing the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) and establishing the “Section 106 review” process which requires all “federal agencies to consider the effects on historic properties of projects they carry out, assist, fund, permit, license, or approve.”
Congress’s intent to protect America’s historic and cultural resources was clear when it gave the NHPA authority over the activities of all executive branch federal agencies, sub-agencies and departments and independent regulatory agencies, which today include the Department of Transportation, EPA, FEMA, the Department of Defense, the entire United States military, and in some circumstances, the government’s state and local counterparts. This was a monumental turning point in American policy.
Today, more than 50 federal laws collectively provide for the preservation and protection of archaeological sites, historic homes and neighborhoods, agricultural and open-space landscapes, indigenous sites and artifacts, shipwrecks, battlefields, and regulate the activities of federal, state and local governments. Congress has also created provisions to incentivize historic preservation through various means such as tax incentives by the IRS for work on historic structures.
Kentucky, like other states, has its own additional preservation laws and financial incentives. The Kentucky Antiquities Act, which remains largely unchanged since it was enacted in 1962, “makes it public policy to preserve archaeological sites and objects of antiquity and to limit archaeological work to qualified persons and institutions.” Among other things, it also prohibits willful damage to archaeological sites on public land, requires permits for archaeological activities by the Kentucky Office of State Archaeology and makes it a felony to violate certain sections of the act.
Other state laws establish the Kentucky Heritage Council and set out its duties, the position of the SHPO and its responsibilities, the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission and Kentucky Register of Heritage Farms; limit activities that can occur within caves; criminalize the desecration of venerated objects and the violating of graves; and require notification to authorities upon discovering human remains.
It may seem as though all of this policy is enough to save all that needs to be saved in every community. However, the simple and often unexpected truth is that most of the historic structures, sites and open-space land around us could suddenly disappear without any of these laws ever being implicated.
That’s because the most effective and protective preservation planning and policies occur at the local level through county and municipal governments, their elected and appointed leadership, their zoning ordinances and decisions, planning departments, historic preservation officers and commissions, and through partnerships with the National Park Service, SHPOs, banks, chambers of commerce, tourism commissions and nonprofits who can guide and incentivize proper preservation, starting with the development of a community's Comprehensive Plan.
When the American Antiquities Act was passed, President Roosevelt declared, “We have fallen heirs to the most glorious heritage a people ever received, and each one must do his part if we wish to show that the nation is worthy of its good fortune.”
Through our elections and civic engagements, we and those that came before us, have gradually wielded and molded our government, laws and public policies to reflect our collective will and sentiments. But, if we are to truly effectuate Roosevelt’s challenge and realize his vision, more work needs to be done to prove that we are worthy of that good fortune and that old places do matter.
John Carlton is the co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition, a past president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, a current member of Envision Franklin County, and a citizen member at-large of the current Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. He can be reached at johnhcarlton@hotmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.