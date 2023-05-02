I sometimes think back on my trip to Ireland and the time spent sipping Guinness and talking with friends and locals. I can attest there were no televisions on the walls, allowing patrons to render their gaze and retreat into introvert tendencies. The public houses I visited bubbled with discussion and bickering and occasional curse words. I miss the openness of outward disagreements, the ability to state an opinion without expecting a cataclysmic divide to form at my feet.

I am referencing the toxic polarization within our country — the unsettling nature of discourse gaining momentum over the years. The true victim taking the brunt of continuous blows is the art of conversation. We have arrived at the point where there is nothing safe to talk about. Even the topic of weather has been given its scarlet letter, prompting tongue lashings of global annihilation or sunken coasts. We can agree that the sun feels good on our face, but if you dally too long the talk of melanoma will creep in and even snuff out that topic.

