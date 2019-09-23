Many may be confused by the insurance-related articles following the Sept. 17 Frankfort Plant Board meeting, ("Tensions high as FPB considers insurance claim," Sept. 18, and "Fallout from FPB vote continues, Sept. 19).
The Kentucky Revised Statute 96.173 indemnifies all persons serving on public boards. It states that “compensation and expenses and any and all liabilities, of whatever kind or character incurred by the board or any officer or employee thereof, shall be payable solely and only out of the revenues obtained by said board.” FPB purchases Directors and Officers Liability Insurance, renewed each January to meet this obligation.
Going back, the 2018 January board meeting agenda included the renewal of this insurance. While reviewing the policy before the meeting, I noted that it had an exclusion for the City of Frankfort from the coverage. In a pre-meeting conversation with Vice President Charles Hamilton, of J Smith Lanier & Co., we concluded that this was an area of concern. Mr. Hamilton believed that he could resolve the situation by removing the exclusion and make the policy more inclusive at no increased cost to FPB. This is in fact what was done, as noted in the verbatim email exchange (as read at last week's board meeting) dated Feb. 1, 2018.
It was sent to myself as board chair, acting FPB General Manager David Denton, as well as the staff attorney and board attorney. At no point did staff or counsel raise an issue with informing the rest of the board of this minor change. Nor did they request a ratification of the change by the entire board; both are squarely within the staff’s discretion and expertise.
The first board meeting Stephen Mason attended was the March 2018 regular meeting, well after the policy had been enacted. The same policy was renewed in January of this year without any discussion or objection by members Dawn Hale or Mason.
It is a peculiar situation that this improvement to the policy is a topic now. No staff member considered it to be an issue at the time of the change, nor in the following year and a half. The more inclusive policy is in place now and has been for some time. Without this coverage improvement, FPB would be financially responsible for the entire legal defense of the chair and vice chair during the City of Frankfort’s investigation.
This insurance controversy and the aggressive investigation are acts of intimidation meant to discourage two board members who have given priority to ratepayers' best interests. During last week's meeting, all agreed that board members should be indemnified. Members Hale and Mason voted against what they knew to be right because staff failed to inform them of a minor policy change that will ultimately benefit FPB and ratepayers. Even more curious is that by voting against indemnification, Hale and Mason are seemingly arguing that the ratepayer (not the insurer) should foot the bill.
By choosing to focus on theatrics, The State Journal failed to report on the more important topic covered in the meeting: KyMEA’s unnecessary purchase of too much power capacity, 60MW of which was recently sold at a massive loss, only recovering $60,000 of the $10 million purchase price. FPB is also not realizing the promised value from our hydroelectric power, and projected savings after switching from KU is actually much closer to $0 instead of the promised $8 million per year. These maneuverings are a distraction from the bigger issues facing the community to which Baldwin and I are committed to resolve.
Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen is FPB chair. She can be reached at ampavlik11@gmail.com.