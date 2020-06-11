When Commissioner John Sower made the motion to name the new playground at Dolly Graham Park after Charlie Tippett (“New playground at Dolly Graham Park to be named after Charlie Tippett,” May 19), it was a slap in the face to the memory of Dolly Graham, her family and the black community.
I didn't know Charlie Tippett, but apparently he was a fine, honest, community-minded man and a decent Sunday school teacher at Immanuel Baptist Church on Collins Lane. Like many fathers, he was involved in our city’s recreation baseball league, where his son, Scott, excelled.
Built in 1980, Dolly Graham Park is a 3.5-acre facility located in South Frankfort on Murray Street. A modest size when compared to the other massive parks, like Juniper Hill, there isn’t much there other than the playground, basketball court, restrooms and a big community garden. But its diminutive size does not reflect on its high value to the local residents who take pride in it.
It was a tribute to Dolly Graham, herself a schoolteacher and model citizen who actually lived in the area, attended church and raised a fine family, many of whom are still in public service to this day. This includes her son, Derrick, our Democratic state representative (57th District) since 2003.
Living in South Frankfort at the time must not have been easy for Ms. Graham, because of the extreme duress and hardships of institutionalized racism, bigotry and segregation in all of our social and political institutions. They had to endure the disparities regarding education, housing, income, criminal justice, employment, etc. Yet, they not only endured, they flourished!
But what was Charlie Tippett’s direct connection to this minority community, where Dolly Graham lived and where her namesake park is located? What justifies this intrusion, where after 40 years, these white people come in and snatch up the heart of this little park and rebadge it after a white Sunday school teacher and little league coach, who just happens to be the father of a sitting commissioner? It is downright colonial.
This is a rude encroachment by these dignified white people whose families have historically held positions in the ruling class, and whose surnames are household words. Isn’t this rebadging really all about payback to Commissioner Tippett for his falling in line with the so-called conservatives, like Commissioners Robert Roach and John Sower, as they pushed their radical agenda? Tippett has shadowed Roach and Sower on nearly every controversial issue.
He is serving out his lame duck second term, choosing not to run again after his mediocre stint, and according to election finance records, spent over $27,290 on the last election ($20,000 of his own money). But he still didn’t garner the most votes. He was bested by newcomer Katrisha Waldridge (spending $7,000), the historic first black woman elected to our commission. Was this meant to be a slap in her face too?
Really, they should reconsider. Isn’t there anything else that they can name after Charlie Tippett? Would he have even approved of this egregious action? I think not.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.
