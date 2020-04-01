In the midst of COVID-19 chaos, it can be difficult to maintain a positive outlook. Reading about our city's and county’s decision to close certain public parks makes me empathize with the many Frankfort families who are currently trying to corral kids or get some reprieve from a certain spouse.
I don’t have kids, but my wife and I certainly both benefit from outdoor time away from one another. At a time when a trip to the public park feels like a vacation at the beach, it seems that our community needs public outdoor spaces more than ever before. This is not a critique of our government officials, however.
It is clear that we must work together to ensure the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations, and I thank our public officials and parks department employees for doing just that. Maintaining personal boundaries, staying entertained and finding some space to think clearly may just require a bit more creativity in our current state.
There are many public outdoor spaces that are still open. These include the hiking trails at Cove Spring, the biking and walking trails at Capitol View Park, the walking paths at Fort Hill, the T.N. Sullivan and John A. Kleber wildlife management areas, countless public access fishing locations (which can be found on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website or by using its Fishing in Neighborhoods app) and interactive walking paths at the Josephine Sculpture Park.
The fact that we have this many public outdoor spaces in Frankfort is something to celebrate! When I consider our collective wealth of natural resources, my negative thoughts disappear as fast as a fallen branch on the Elkhorn Creek after a spring rain.
What do all of the previously mentioned public outdoor spaces have in common?
All of these places are free and open to the public. They are assets that require little maintenance and upkeep when compared to more management and resource-intensive spaces like golf courses, playgrounds and ball fields — the value of which is already well understood in our community and evidenced by the resources allocated to improve and sustain them.
Simply put, the aforementioned outdoor spaces are cheap, accessible and proving to be resilient! They provide opportunities to observe and interact with wildlife, quiet and inspiring spaces to think and be creative, an abundance of plant and animal foods that can be put directly on the dinner table, ground and surface water filtration, and so much more.
Research has repeatedly shown that time spent outdoors is an investment in personal health — be that through simply elevating vitamin D synthesis or by increasing the body’s rate of healing. If you have not visited any of our public natural lands, I encourage you to do so. If you have, you likely understand how valuable they are or have witnessed the burgeoning number of cars and people visiting these properties.
I am writing to you on this beautifully windy spring day to underscore the value and resilience of natural lands like Cove Spring Park and Nature Preserve. I am also writing to demonstrate appreciation toward those individuals who go to work every day to sustain all of our public outdoor spaces.
As I look to a post-coronavirus future in Frankfort, I urge public officials and citizens to advocate for continued investment in our public natural lands. As everything around us seems to come crashing down, the trees and grasses will always stand tall.
Nat Colten is a resident of Franklin County, performing musician and graduate researcher at the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture Food and Environment. He can be emailed at nat.colten@gmail.com.
