Mother's Day is a special day of celebration to honor our mothers and motherhood in general. Too often, while growing up, we take our mothers for granted and don't realize their true value until later on in life.
My mother died in 1983 at age 63 of lung cancer. I was 32 years old at the time and should have been a better son to her, but was too concerned with my own life.
I vividly remember the day when her ending began. I was peacefully sunbathing in the backyard while listening to popular songs on a portable radio. She came outside and asked me to come inside for a few minutes. She had a rather worried look on her face and her voice sounded unnaturally serious, somewhat shaky.
Standing in front of the bathroom mirror, she pointed to the left side of her neck and said, "Feel that place there. Is it a lump?" I felt it (I can still remember the ominous lumpy feel of it) and replied, "Yes, Mother, it's a lump of some kind."
That was the beginning of the end for her despite all the radiation treatments, which of course produced several side effects such as loss of hair (she wore a "vanity wig"), taste, weight and strength as well as nausea and difficulty swallowing. I watched her struggle with these unpleasant side effects and the deadly spread of the disease and was powerless to do anything about it.
This sad experience taught me a hard lesson about life: Never take loved ones for granted. Tell them often how much you love and appreciate them while you can, for one day the opportunity will be gone, sometimes quite suddenly, a guiding light in your life abruptly switched off forever.
Oh, the things I wish I could say to my mother now that I'm almost 70! How much I regret the mistakes I made with her, saying and doing stupid and foolish things that hurt her, even making her cry. And now it's too late to say, "I'm sorry, Mother, please forgive me. I love you."
Perhaps you feel the same way on this special day set aside to honor mothers everywhere. If so, at least we can honor them in our hearts, a private place where candy and flowers are not found, only fond feelings and warm memories.
Bob Gullette is a Frankfort resident. He can be emailed at rwgrwg3232@hotmail.com.
A quote from a good friend of mine that tends to his nonagenarian mother: “ Your Mother is one of the few people on earth that truly loves you !”
