I've been a professional birth worker for over 10 years, but I was a birth worker before I even knew what that was. 

Birth work came naturally to me. Years ago, a family member of mine was pregnant and didn’t have support, so I stepped into that role, and it just felt right. The more I read about pregnancy and the physiological changes that happen during that time, the more passionate I became about my path as a birth worker. 

Kazia Bryant

