June 20 was an extraordinary day for Franklin County Humane Society. It was opening day for our new facility!
What started as a bequest of $285,000 11 years ago became a $6.5 million dream come true. We moved from a 54-year-old facility on the banks of the Kentucky River where we experienced six major flood/evacuation events (most recently in March 2021) and untold flash flooding events into this beautiful facility 10 days ago. No more flooding. No more crumbling concrete, leaky roofs, cold dog kennels or overcrowded cat rooms. It's the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.
Nearly 13 years ago our organization was nearly bankrupt and vacillated between warehousing animals and very high euthanasia rates. The dream of a new facility must have been unimaginable as the staff and volunteers struggled to survive.
That's when a dedicated group of volunteers formed a new board of directors and with more hard work than I can fathom, they righted the ship financially and operationally. And then they and so many others came together and made that unimaginable dream come true. City and county governments contributed more than $2 million and we raised the remainder (most during the pandemic). Former board president Sam Marcus and now, John Hibbard, fought for us every step of the way and made sure we have everything we need.
Frankfort is not a metropolis. Franklin County has a population of approximately 51,000 making it the 19th most populated county in the state. Kentucky is and has been for decades near the bottom for animal welfare nationally. There has been much discussion among elected officials and community members about how to improve Frankfort and Franklin County. Economic development, better parks systems, improving livability and attracting tourism are all important but those can sometimes be elusive concepts.
My hope is that, like the humane society, the citizens and elected officials of our community keep pushing forward. Don’t give up. Dream big! Frankfort and Franklin County can do big things. The humane society accomplished something amazing and I have faith that Frankfort and Franklin County can realize those big dreams too. If you need proof, just drive down to 100 Companion Place.
Lastly, I want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who helped us. I wish I could name each person but the list is so long and I am afraid of leaving someone off. But trust me, your names are written on my heart and etched into the fiber of this wonderful new facility. Thank you to the staff, volunteers, donors and elected officials who fought for the animals in our community.
Kerry Lowary, of Frankfort, is shelter manager at the Franklin County Humane Society. She can be emailed at kerrylowary.fchs@gmail.com
