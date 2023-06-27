June 20 was an extraordinary day for Franklin County Humane Society. It was opening day for our new facility! 

What started as a bequest of $285,000 11 years ago became a $6.5 million dream come true. We moved from a 54-year-old facility on the banks of the Kentucky River where we experienced six major flood/evacuation events (most recently in March 2021) and untold flash flooding events into this beautiful facility 10 days ago. No more flooding. No more crumbling concrete, leaky roofs, cold dog kennels or overcrowded cat rooms. It's the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.

