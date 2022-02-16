The first week of January was loaded with the redistricting effort. Part of that sequence included delaying the filing deadline for candidates in the 2022 elections to the end of January.
For better or for worse, legislation is very slow and generally non-controversial before filing deadlines. Here are some of the new laws:
• SB 100 targets caregiver visitation to health facilities for end of life care. It seems we keep having to fight for these very basics. This bill does not include everything, but it will be helpful for many who are having trouble accessing loved ones.
• SB 5 provided $200 million for disaster relief to Western Kentucky that is not covered by expected FEMA reimbursements. We will likely see more in the regular budget, but this adds to the pre-existing budgeted emergency funds we normally have.
We have finally gotten into the meat of the session calendar. The House passed a quickie budget very early this year, so many hours are going in on the Senate side to dig into these issues. I am not on the budget committee, so I have been more focused on the education and government issues. Here are some of those that have passed the Senate and are headed to the House:
• SB 8 was a laundry list of items relating to child abuse. The primary benefit of this bill is reducing the definition of neglect to exclude poverty. Families should not be judged by a social worker as neglecting their children when they simply have a different standard of living. With social workers spread too thin already, and families being unnecessarily broken up, I am focused heavily on how to strike the correct balance on intervention in family matters. I am working on a few more pieces of legislation in this area to enhance what SB 8 starts.
• SB 9 re-establishes reading instruction in the elementary grades. Over the past summer, I have learned that our teachers receive little training on how to teach reading, so we have nearly 50% of students falling behind and requiring intervention. Clearly, this is a broken system. SB 9 sets up a program to help existing teachers get up to speed on how to teach reading, which should drastically reduce the number of students requiring intervention. A further step will be getting colleges to adjust their training courses so we are not in a critical situation ever again.
• SB 64 strengthens our first responders’ access to peer counseling by providing confidentiality for them to reach out for help in dealing with PTSD or related issues from their line of duty experiences. I worked on a bill last year with this theme, and am looking at additional ways to support those who give not only their lives but also their well-being to perform sometimes thankless jobs.
So far, I have passed one amendment in the Senate. SB 88 allows us to carry bills forward into the potential summer sessions that are on the ballot this fall for you to vote on. Originally, SB 88 would require sessions be at least four days long. Because we just completed a three-day special session in September, my amendment created flexibility on the length of any given session, so that four days is the average rather than the minimum.
I co-sponsored SB 98 to re-open the road between the Capitol and Annex. I am pleased to see broad support for the bill and look forward to welcoming our drive-through visitors again soon.
One of the highlights for me last week was meeting some of my "new" elected officials from Henry County, which I have adopted from redistricting. This was the first week we have seen many constituents roaming the public hallways and the gallery full during session with other groups and individuals coming to watch. I love to see the life coming back to the Capitol and Annex the way it used to be for years.
Since the "new" senators taking over my district are retiring, I am still acting senator here in their stead.
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.
