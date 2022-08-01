Kentucky finds itself at a time of incredible economic opportunity and challenge. On the one hand, business investments are pouring into the state like never before, leading to new jobs and community revitalization. On the other hand, population growth in the Commonwealth is stagnant, and the state’s workforce participation rate remains one of the lowest in the nation. How can we make sense of these contrasts and contradictions? More importantly, what are the most effective policies to ensure Kentucky is favorably positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and overcome these challenges?

Providing answers to these key questions is at the core of the new Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research. While the chamber is well known for pro-business advocacy and, through the Kentucky Chamber Foundation, programmatic solutions to major challenges facing the Commonwealth, it also has a long history of ideation, raising important questions, and bringing forth business-led policy solutions. With the launch of the Center for Policy and Research, led by Executive Director Dr. Charles Aull, the chamber is solidifying that history and paving the way to build on it. 

