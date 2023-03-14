When the Kentucky House voted to ban gender-affirming medical treatment for Kentucky minors, even if their parents want them to have such care, it illustrated what’s wrong with our politics, and with the Kentucky General Assembly.

Medical science and wisdom are ignored, and the legislative process is abused, all for political expediency. The loudest and most extreme voices hold sway, and compromise is rare, because a poor, under-educated state that once voted its pocketbook is now voting its traditional culture — perhaps to the long-term detriment of its economy.

Al Cross

Al Cross

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription