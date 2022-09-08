Despite the continued rhetoric and misinformation that unfortunately is continuing to erode the public’s trust in our elections, the fact is that there is no widespread voter fraud in our great Commonwealth of Kentucky.  The so-called “Restore Election Integrity” tour commandeered by Kentucky Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, who continues to spread false information across Kentucky is damaging and undermining our democracy with mistruths and accusatory hypothetical language. The implications of this elected official spearheading the dissemination of falsehoods and misinformation are huge, as decreased confidence in the election process continues to negatively impact voters and ultimately civic engagement. 

Jeff Hancock

Jeff Hancock

Southworth has repeatedly been criticized by top election officials, including those in her own party, for spreading conspiracy theories and election misinformation. A bipartisan group of county clerks, sheriffs and other election officials recently issued a public letter affirming the sanctity of the state’s elections. It is evident that this type of nonsensical rhetoric that she has embraced is creating a sentiment of doubt, fear, lies, narcissism, and bullying. When all is said and done, our election process has thrived under our current Secretary of State Michael Adams. He promised in his campaign slogan that, under his term as Secretary of State, we would create an election process that makes it “easy to vote and hard to cheat.” In my observations as part of this process, he has done exactly that, all the while being challenged with an almost impossible pandemic situation. It is also important to note that Secretary Adams was recently appointed to a national “Commission on Election Integrity” which brings leaders together at the forefront of election reform on state levels. Adams was quoted as saying, “In Kentucky, we’ve proved we can expand voter access and enhance election integrity at the same time.” 

