Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series regarding questions that should be raised of the Kentucky State University administration. The first part can be read at Guest columnist: What no one is talking about concerning KSU.
The main question, which needs to be asked, is why KSU has become the proverbial “punching bag” for GOP lawmakers? Was it because Greg Rush did not learn a lesson from his time at KSU when the then-President stated if Gov. Matt Bevin’s budget remained unchanged that KSU would have to look at closing? Many only heard “KSU is closing” and the institution had to go into damage repair mode on-campus and off. Rush must have either not been adept at public speaking or intentionally struck a match head at KSU’s expense. One question is why? He knew what the financial practices were at KSU when he was CFO and referenced the systemic issue during his first Board meeting. He never mentioned how projected funding from the spring 2022 enrollment would ease the burden.
Essentially, his former boss was prophetic in that Bevin’s budget did short-change KSU. However, the part no one mentions while making it seem that KSU is the only one with financial problems is that four other public institutions had to make drastic financial decisions since then. However, KSU was the only one recommended for total closure while the recommender used faulty math to justify his point. One university closed a campus, disbanded its marching band, and proposed to cut 200 positions while furloughing another 60 positions two years later. While KSU experienced a $15m loss, another had a $16 million loss at the same time. The other institution was able to use approximately $12 million of COVID relief money to help ease its loss. Another made drastic personnel cuts a few years ago. One of the largest universities cut $27m in 2020-21 and another eight million dollars in 2021-22.
Conservatives have called for KSU to be merged with UK or UofL for decades. The Commonwealth has an obligation to match Federal Land Grant funds but did not for an extremely long period. Maryland and Tennessee studied this same practice in their states and acknowledged owing their public Historically Black Colleges and Universities hundred of millions of dollars. Who knows how much KSU would be owed if a similar study was done going back at least 50 years?
I will reiterate, I have no idea why this Board would be allowed to pick and manage the next president when they woefully mismanaged the one they had for four years? Why are additional monies being spent to educate them on things they should have known? Will the Kentucky Legislature conduct a joint hearing with the Board Chair and Acting President? What was meant by a member of the Legislature claiming that KSU will not be allowed to operate as it has in the past? Is the aim of this Legislature to term KSU into Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University, two institutions which are HBCUs in name only? Or is it to make former Board Chair Louie Nunn’s dream of installing a white president at Kentucky’s largest and only public Black institution?
The legislature needs to treat KSU fairly. It quietly bailed her sister institutions out of problems in the past without a call for them to close. In the currently proposed budgets, KSU is the only one omitted when investing in postsecondary education.
I agree that there needs to be more accountability, across the landscape, for all university boards. Administrations and boards need to be held accountable annually. Innovation needs to be a prime driver. Several recent initiatives that would improve KSU have been fumbled by the current leadership. That is another systemic problem that has retarded KSU’s growth. Anonymous climate surveys by faculty, staff and students should be required by the Board as many on campus are reportedly frightened of the President’s Office. Several students and staff members have wanted to disclose issues on campus, but they fear retaliation and collusion. One campus policy, which was used to fire the former Staff Regent unjustly, stymies First Amendment Rights to free speech. I keep seeing several leaders claiming there will be transparency, but I also see and hear about much suppression. Until those who came with the prior President in 2017 and 2018 and who sat on the board in those years are removed from KSU, things will remain the same or be worse.
I agree that change is needed, and I hope the new president is a change agent who will employ innovative personnel who will positively change the atmosphere at the University. The first goal should be to get the finances under control by re-evaluating the salary structure and letting unproductive people go. And the ones who contributed to the issues on the campus need to leave too.
KSU deserves better. KSU can be better. KSU will be better. KSU will continue to move onward and upward.
Lacy L. Rice Jr. is a 1994 graduate of Kentucky State University who leads the advocacy group The Thorobred Stables. He is the Executive Director of Rice FAME Group, a Kentucky minority-owned and veteran-owned nonprofit. He can be emailed at lacyrice2@yahoo.com.
