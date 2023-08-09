As I travel around the commonwealth speaking to groups about the importance of contacting 811 before beginning any type of digging project, I meet a lot of professional excavators, small business owners and weekend warriors.
When I ask them if they contact 811 every time they dig, it doesn’t take long for the excuses to start flowing. “No, I know where all the utility lines are.” (They really don’t.) “No, I wasn’t digging very deep.” (Ground erosion over time can cause some underground utility lines to be much closer to the surface than when they were installed.) “No, I don’t have to call 811 if I dig on my own property.” (Actually, yes, they do.) I could go on and on.
The national one-call system, or 811, for those who don’t know, is a free service that operates across the United States and coordinates the identification of the location of buried utility lines to prevent damage to property, potential injury and costly repairs.
Those offering the excuses may not realize the true impact of hitting an underground utility facility, such as natural gas, water, electric, fiber, cable, etc. If they’re lucky, hitting an underground utility line can result in an inconvenient disruption of service. They won’t be popular if their neighbors miss the big game because the cable line was severed.
But, damaging an underground line could also result in a catastrophic event causing the loss of property and lives. The “it’ll never happen to me” mentality that can lead to disaster has in far too many instances. According to the Common Ground Alliance, damages to natural gas facilities alone increased by 6% from 2020 to 2021.
Awareness of the 811 service is growing, so why are people not taking the time to contact 811? The excuses I hear answer that question. With the expansion of fiber broadband, buried electric and natural gas further into rural areas, it’s time for the excuses to stop and for everyone to get on board.
Contacting 811 may be an extra step in planning your project, but it is also the law in Kentucky. Those failing to have utility lines located and ultimately damage an underground utility line could be liable for costly repairs from the pipeline operator and fines levied by the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
Contacting 811 is easy, too. Just dial 811 or visit Kentucky811.org and provide some general information at least two full working days in advance of the digging project. Kentucky 811 will notify member utilities — sadly, not all utilities are members — to mark their lines and provide a positive response back to the requester.
It’s free. It’s easy. And it’s the law. No more excuses, Kentucky. Contact 811 every time you plan to break ground.
Tim Vaughn is the executive director of Kentucky 811. He can be reached at tvaughn@ky811.com or 502-442-3160.
