As I travel around the commonwealth speaking to groups about the importance of contacting 811 before beginning any type of digging project, I meet a lot of professional excavators, small business owners and weekend warriors.

Tim Vaughn.jpeg

Tim Vaughn

When I ask them if they contact 811 every time they dig, it doesn’t take long for the excuses to start flowing. “No, I know where all the utility lines are.” (They really don’t.) “No, I wasn’t digging very deep.” (Ground erosion over time can cause some underground utility lines to be much closer to the surface than when they were installed.) “No, I don’t have to call 811 if I dig on my own property.” (Actually, yes, they do.) I could go on and on.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription