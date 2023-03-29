There’s a saying that people do not want to know “how the sausage is made,” and I’ve learned the hard way that this is true for the halls of our state capital.

Recently, the Kentucky Legislature muscled through a dangerous skill game ban bill and our governor promptly signed it into law.

Wes Jackson

Wes Jackson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription