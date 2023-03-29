There’s a saying that people do not want to know “how the sausage is made,” and I’ve learned the hard way that this is true for the halls of our state capital.
Recently, the Kentucky Legislature muscled through a dangerous skill game ban bill and our governor promptly signed it into law.
The number one thing we heard from those seeking to ban legal skill games in Kentucky was that the games ought to be regulated. The irony is that we, the Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition, worked directly with Rep. Steven Doan to file a bill that would have done just that. But it simply is not, and never was, really about our games.
Supporters of HB 594, the ban bill, often addressed the “elephant in the room” (their words) in committees, by saying banning the games was not about creating a monopoly for Churchill Downs Inc. Yet everything about this issue, from the very start, screams otherwise.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce explained their support for the ban by saying they never heard any of their members say they support skill games. Well, that’s because skill games are income generators for struggling small businesses — not the big businesses that make up the Chamber’s membership and notably its board (on which Churchill Downs is a member).
The sham organization Kentuckians Against Illegal Gambling, also notably backed by the horse racing industry, stated that this would be the “largest expansion of gambling in Kentucky history” and yet have been eerily silent on a sports wagering bill that is moving through the legislature.
The governor stated that he signed the ban bill because the games need to be regulated, yet he would never publicly support our bill to regulate and tax them.
It’s no secret that the horse racing industry’s ties run deep in this state. I myself live in Lexington, own a business in horse country, and have pride in what has been touted as our state’s signature industry.
But to think our lawmakers would get up in front of hundreds of small business owners, who filled committee rooms and the halls of Frankfort, and pass this bill to the detriment of their own constituents is absolutely shocking.
I can tell you right now that over 450 businesses, KY MAC members, will be impacted by this ban. I can think of no less than 100 that will truly be in jeopardy of closing their doors. Think of all the Kentuckians who may lose their jobs.
Bob Heleringer, one of our KY MAC members, said it best in one of his testimonies. Legislators want to “stick it” to skill game companies for moving into the state. Never mind that in doing so skill games are creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and investing in a state we all so dearly love.
The only folks they are “sticking it to” are Kentucky small businesses.
That is how the sausage is made.
Wes Jackson is president of the Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition. He can be emailed at wes@lexcueclub.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.