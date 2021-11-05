“Now hiring” and “help wanted” signs are hanging in business windows across our city and the entire country. It’s a daily reminder that we not only have a widening skills gap, but a true crisis in our workforce. Addressing this crisis will require both businesses and educational institutions to step up. Businesses must adapt to meet employee and consumer needs to build a talent pipeline and improve employee retention. For schools, this means not only training and educating those entering the labor force; it means supporting those already working as well.
So, how can schools and businesses better partner to address both the skills gap and the growing discontent among workers? The answer involves embracing the non-traditional student. This is a topic I know well because I was once a disillusioned worker looking to get my degree. Sullivan University provided me, a non-traditional student, that opportunity.
Before enrolling, I was in a dead-end job and felt pressure to stick with it due to financial and family obligations. I didn’t know that I had another option. Sullivan opens doors for people, like me, working to forge their own path. They give students of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds the opportunity to finish, start, or continue their education through flexible curricula that include both hands-on labs and activities as well as online lectures and assignments. This is an example of how a school can demonstrate its commitment to making education possible for their students, putting together custom programs that help them fund their education, pay back debt, and support themselves at the same time.
I pursued my bachelor’s and two master’s degrees — Master’s in Managing Information Technology and MBA — at Sullivan University because they didn’t view my life circumstances as hurdles or obstacles to getting an education. Instead, they provided the support, services and flexible hours I needed to graduate and succeed. Within two years of beginning my Sullivan University journey, I found myself traveling the world, and beginning to live the life I always dreamed of.
My story is not unique. There are thousands of other individuals in Kentucky and around the country who are thriving thanks to career education colleges. And that is critical to the needs of the business community, especially now. Technology, engineering, cosmetology, culinary arts, and countless other industries need more skilled workers, and for-profit career education colleges can help bridge the current gap. At the same time, these institutions provide students with choices and access to the diverse career opportunities they deserve.
I worked throughout my time in school and was fortunate to have employers who viewed my life experiences and expertise as an asset. They embraced me — the non-traditional student — and saw what I had to offer in their workplace. My hope is for local businesses to continue to give opportunities to working adults interested in getting a degree. We can be an asset to any business.
Justin Murphy is Vice President, Enterprise Product Manager, at Republic Bank and a graduate of Sullivan University. He can be emailed through Matt Simeon at simeon@locuststreet.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.