Several weeks ago, I submitted “Guest columnist: One side will win; one side will lose,” March 29. That commentary was written a few days before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

It is arguable, and there is evidence, that this genocidal war is in significant measure a result of the Trump and Trumpublican “bromance” with Putin and their efforts to weaken our European alliances, all this going back to making Paul Manafort (an unregistered foreign agent and Russian asset working for Putin in Ukraine) the Chairman of his 2016 Trump Campaign (and working “for free”). A bit more on this later.

In 1964 I found myself in Mississippi (Burning) working in my uncle’s advertising agency and spending evenings observing White Citizens Council posters, George Wallace campaign rallies and reading about the “disappearance” and murder of four civil rights workers. I also read a popular book at the time, “None Dare Call It Treason,” which was pretty much a “bible” for the far right John Birch Society, of which Virginia Thomas’s family were members. It seems Justice Thomas’ wife, “Ginny," has since moved on to other cults and seditious conspiracies. There is a “through line” here. More on that also later. Far right pundit and provocateur, Ann Coulter, recently published a book she titled simply, "Treason." How cute. How brave. According to the right (and only remaining) wing of the Republican Party, Democrats are always treasonous in one way or another. Where am I going with this? Toward a few thoughts on “treason” and “daring” to call it such.

First, “treason” is a Constitutional/legal term. Roughly speaking, you can’t commit it unless you are engaged in armed rebellion against the government or aiding an enemy in time of war. On the other hand, “short” of treason, one can still betray one’s country, commit sedition and engage in insurrection and insurgency. One can also “collude” with a foreign adversary (one who is now an enemy) to “tilt” an election. This brings us back to Manafort, and to Steve Bannon, both briefly CEOs of the 2016 Trump campaign, both now “at-large” political operatives and Trump-pardoned felons. So, let’s ask, and not in a rhetorical way: As CEO of the Trump campaign, what was Bannon’s stated objective? In his own words: “I am a Leninist, Lenin wanted to destroy the state and that’s my goal too, I want to bring everything crashing down and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Well now, are not Trump, Bannon and a large number of elected Republicans coming pretty close? 

To conclude, it now also appears that Republicans are moving beyond “daring” to call Democrats treasonous. This “eliminationist” rhetoric is very dangerous territory. Sowing chaos and division, undermining the institutions of democratic governance, and labeling one’s political opponents the very worst kind of “criminals” are all hallmarks of dictatorial and autocratic movements. Putin has a long history of “offing” his political rivals.

And so, in addition to all we are faced with presently, and all we will be facing, can we at least not endure Republican campaign candidates yelling (once more) “Lock em up!”

Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com.

