It may be hard to believe but KCDC, the organization responsible for promoting Frankfort and Franklin County to potential employers, reposted or shared on its Facebook page, a one-sided editorial by Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort about how terrible the development climate is in Frankfort and Franklin County thanks to its obstinate citizens and clueless elected officials.
That KCDC would amplify this post on Facebook is outrageous. I think it shows poor judgement on the part of whomever OK'd it. Sharing it sends a terrible message to prospective employers and site selectors, who will see rancor and chaos. They will also see the organization in charge of promoting the area tearing it down instead. We’re airing our dirty laundry for all to see.
This is not the first time KCDC has badmouthed Frankfort, Franklin County, or its leaders in a public forum, either.
It’s true that Frankfort and Franklin County have limited capacity currently to host any kind of new, large-scale industrial development. This is an issue decades in the making. It can’t be fixed overnight and it won’t be fixed by complaining about it publicly and lashing out when pet projects don’t move forward.
Reasonable people can and should debate what constitutes appropriate development and growth. Developers are almost always going to favor greenfield development. Sometimes that’s appropriate, sometimes it’s not. KCDC seems to believe that all development is good development. There is no nuance, there is no context, there is only the pursuit of “growth,” and the public demonization of anyone who disagrees.
This is no way to run a professional economic development organization. The city and the county, jointly, control KCDC through the board members they appoint to run it. One of them is my wife, Kimberly. She has her own thoughts on this, which she shares directly with other board members and the executive.
My opinion — and mine alone — is that it’s time to rein in KCDC through the adoption by the board of a limited number of clear, achievable goals, appropriately fund it so that it can meet those goals, and direct the head of the organization to focus on those goals. Growing a social media following should not be on the list.
I am not a disinterested bystander. I live in Franklin County, in Frankfort. As a resident and a taxpayer, I have a vested interest in seeing this area grow and prosper. But as a sentient human, I recognize that not all growth is equal. Agriculture plays an important role in the local economy, as does tourism. I do not want to see all open space plowed under to accommodate industry, light or otherwise. “Balance” is the watchword.
Change will come to this area. You can’t simply say you don’t want change; it doesn’t work that way. Land will be developed, and redeveloped. We have to decide the best use — or in some cases the least bad use — for the land we have in order to manage change as best we can. Light industrial/manufacturing jobs pay well, for now. Let’s not forget, though, that advances in robotic manufacturing will eventually claim some of those jobs. So maybe going all-in on attracting manufacturing jobs isn’t the best long-term strategy. We also need to grow more food locally, and Franklin County is well-positioned to do that.
Frankfort has a good amount of land currently devoted to low-density uses like defunct big-box retail islands in asphalt oceans that could be re-purposed for residential and professional uses - development in line with the city’s position as the seat of state government.
We must confront weighty issues as we ponder development in this area. What is the future of work? What is the best use of the open space we have? What industries/job sectors are poised for growth? How do we best market ourselves to businesses in those sectors, and to potential employees in those sectors? What role will the climate play in shaping where people live and work?
These are important considerations, and they call for thoughtful people to address them. The current leadership at KCDC seems to believe it has two tools in its toolbox: the hammer of industrial development and the screwdriver of negativity to demean those who question its hammering skills. So long as the status quo remains, every economic problem here will appear to be a nail, and every dissenter will need to be screwed.
That’s no way to promote a place.
Chris Clair spent 27 years as a journalist covering finance, government, and education. He and Kimberly moved to Frankfort in 2015 and couldn’t be happier with the choice. He can be emailed at chris.clair@kyret.ky.gov
