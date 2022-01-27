Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series regarding defendants being ordered to go into the military or go to jail. The first part can be read at Guest columnist: Time to join military or go to jail is over.
On Jan. 7, The State Journal published an article regarding the criminal sentencing of Brandon Scott Price ("Former FCRJ guard sentenced for sexual assault on female inmate"). Price was charged with third degree sodomy, a Class D Felony, but the charge was reduced to second degree sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor. This conviction stems from a 2019 arrest while Price was working as a guard at the Franklin County Regional Jail, where he sexually assaulted a female inmate. His sentence was 12 months incarceration, probated for two years.
At his hearing, Price and his defense attorney, Whitney True Lawson, requested a suspension of the 12-month incarceration if Price rejoined the U.S. Army, where he previously served as an enlisted infantryman. Over the objections of the assistant commonwealth attorney, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate agreed to the request. Wingate placed a 30-day clock on enlistment, warning Price that he was “under the gun."
Unfortunately for Price and his defense attorney, Whitney True Lawson, the DoD has learned from its past. DoD Instruction 1304.26 prohibits the enlistment of individuals who have “a significant criminal record,” or any state or federal conviction of sex offense. “The Military Services are responsible for the defense of the Nation and should not be viewed as a source of rehabilitation for those who have not subscribed to the legal and moral standards of society-at-large.”
Army Regulation 601-210 governs the enlistment program of the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. Chapter 4 states that an “applicant who, as a condition for any civil conviction or adverse disposition or any other reason through a civil or criminal court, is subject to a court order that requires enlistment into the U.S. Armed Forces of the United States, is not eligible for enlistment…”
Translation: If you walk into an Army recruiting office because a judge sent you there, turn around and walk back out.
The regulation goes on to state that an enlistment “waiver may not be considered for any person with a civil conviction of major misconduct for any of the conditions below” with one of the conditions being a “person with prior service who incurs a major misconduct conviction during or after military service.”
The list of major misconduct offenses is provided in the same chapter. Two entries on that list are sexual abuse and sodomy.
Price, the military doesn’t want you.
Thankfully, Price has already been turned away from the Army Recruiting Station in Frankfort. It’s very likely that he will not find a friendly face in any military recruiting office and will end up serving his 12-month sentence. This is the punishment that Wingate should have imposed to begin with. Sending criminals convicted of violent or sex-related offenses to a recruiter’s office not only threatens the reliability of the recruitment process, but also puts the military’s efforts in combatting our own sex-crime related issues at serious risk. It needs to stop.
Wingate is of the opinion that Price’s sex crime was nothing more than “a terrible mistake, which… cost the county money.” Both the judge and Lawson also seem to think that the military is an acceptable place for Price to redeem himself, wipe the slate clean, and once more become an upstanding citizen. The more likely outcome of his reenlistment is that he would be provided with an environment in which he could continue his predatory behavior.
For Lawson and Wingate, I recommend taking the two-week Army SHARP Foundation Course to update their knowledge of the military’s modern policies on sex crimes, as well as brushing up on DoDI 1304.26 and AR 601-210, Chapter 4. It’s time to discontinue practices which belong decades in the past.
To Price, I offer this simple message.
Not in my Army.
Benjamin Garnett is a U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer, a graduate of Franklin County High School, and a Frankfort native. He holds a Master of Arts in Communication from the University of Louisville. The opinions expressed in this article are his own and in no way represent the official views of the U.S. Army or the Department of Defense. He can be emailed at benjamindgarnett@gmail.com
