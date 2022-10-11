Several weeks ago, many Democrats and all Republicans were “clutching their pearls” when President Joe Biden called “MAGA Republicans” “Semi-fascists.” He was wrong. They are not semi-, nor proto-, nor neo-. Prefixes or adjectives need not apply. The Republican Party (now under the control of former President Donald Trump, MAGA, QAnon and para-military armed white supremacist) is … fascistic.

When facts are faced, it is evident that the leader of the Republican Party is a malignant narcissist, a sociopath, a con man, a criminal and a “traitor” who sought to orchestrate the overthrow of the United States government. Close to a majority of white Americans may continue to deny this, refuse to acknowledge this, or embrace him regardless of this, but history will record these facts in indelible ink; ink that will also permanently stain the names of Americans who through willful ignorance, cowardice, fear and loathing, greed, or a lust for power have supported his efforts to turn our country into a lawless autocracy, a fascistic system of governance. 

Henry G. Marks

