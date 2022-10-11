Several weeks ago, many Democrats and all Republicans were “clutching their pearls” when President Joe Biden called “MAGA Republicans” “Semi-fascists.” He was wrong. They are not semi-, nor proto-, nor neo-. Prefixes or adjectives need not apply. The Republican Party (now under the control of former President Donald Trump, MAGA, QAnon and para-military armed white supremacist) is … fascistic.
When facts are faced, it is evident that the leader of the Republican Party is a malignant narcissist, a sociopath, a con man, a criminal and a “traitor” who sought to orchestrate the overthrow of the United States government. Close to a majority of white Americans may continue to deny this, refuse to acknowledge this, or embrace him regardless of this, but history will record these facts in indelible ink; ink that will also permanently stain the names of Americans who through willful ignorance, cowardice, fear and loathing, greed, or a lust for power have supported his efforts to turn our country into a lawless autocracy, a fascistic system of governance.
It has been said that should fascism come to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a Bible. Now, as ever, racism and Xenophobia fuel its rise here and throughout Europe. In Europe we find it in Russia, Hungary, growing in Poland, narrowly avoided in France and now emerging full-blown in Italy with the election of the leader of the “Brotherhood of Italy”, the successor party to Mussolini. In our own country we are confronted with MAGA, QAnon, armed right wing militias, and most regrettably, as stated above, much of the Republican Party.
Eighty years ago, the United States and Great Britain stood against worldwide fascism. Today we are called again to measure up to this most daunting task. But on the other hand, as we do, we must also regrettably remember that even back then there were influential Americans, some famous like Lindberg, who were sympathetic to Hitler and Mussolini; just as today the Murdochs and Fox News, Tucker Carlson and many elected Republicans are supportive of Putin’s Russia, the Hungarian dictator, Marie LePen of France, and now also the fascist leader of Italy. American sympathy toward European fascism back then, as now, is fueled by racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism. An antisemitism that delayed our response to the murder of six million Jews, and the turning away from our shores a ship containing a thousand Jews who were likely sent back to their deaths.
Apart from reflexive violence and “policies” relating to Xenophobia, racism, misogyny, and antisemitism, the essence of fascism is a lust for power, divorced from the will of the people. Government checks and balances and guardrails are broken. Elections are rigged, or done away with. Political and social opponents are labeled “enemies of the state”. Minorities are demonized. The fundamental result is that the “leaders” of fascist governments do not have to respond to the will, needs, or consent of the governed. They only have to respond to the requirements of their own desire for wealth and power.
As ever, the “less guilty” who support autocracy do so in a misguided belief that a “strongman” will cut through the corruption and compromise of “politics” and “git ‘er done.” Remember Trump’s 2016 campaign boast: “I alone can fix it." But it never works out that way. It’s said that Mussolini made the trains run on time and Hitler “created” the Volkswagen. If true, these modest “accomplishments” were offset by the deaths of 50 million people and the destruction of their countries.
Fascism never lasts too long or turns out well. Regrettably, neither does democracy, and our written, constitutional democracy is now the oldest in the world. The next two elections will decide the near-term fate of American democracy. Will we stand against the rising tide of fascism here and abroad or submit to it? Will we become an autocracy or continue along as a somewhat ragged democracy?
Since 1964-65 (the Civil and Voting Rights Acts) Republicans have been throwing down an anti-democratic, authoritarian and extremist gauntlet. Our cheek is bloody from so much turning. We have been laid low from so much “going high.” We are walking wounded from bringing so many butter knives to (political) gunfights. We haven’t even been able to get the “Republic Party” to stop calling us the “Democrat Party.” We have embarrassed ourselves before our previous, loyal constituents. Now, at long last, Democratic leaders like the governor of California and even “Bipartisan Biden” appear willing to pick up that gauntlet.
And so, regrettably, we are now all called to “contend upon a field from which the gods (of bipartisan comity) have long since departed.” But it must be done, for as someone in this paper has said: in this struggle, (only) one side will win and one side will lose. To “paraphrase” (from faulty and opportunist memory) Woody Allen’s “Address to the Graduates”:
“Never before have we faced such a crossroads. One road will lead to our (i.e., democracy’s) extinction, whereas the other, if taken, will lead us onward toward utter hopelessness and despair. Let us have the courage and the wisdom to make the right choice”.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
100% Mr Mark's, spread that hate far and wide. This is exactly what we need
Charlie, your mixing Mr Marks history lesson and facts with cognitive biases of the Rad Rights .
I agree with Ms Mitchell 100%
Mr. Marks, please send this letter to the editor to every newspaper in the nation! Or at least to the L'ville and Lex KY papers. More people should read and heed your astute observations and act to preserve our democracy. Thank you for tellin' it like it is!
