A distilled spirit, the Kentucky River, a rich history, bourbon tourism, a vibrant community, dynamic growth, a place to call home — Now That’s Frank.
A city where the river runs through it, the seat of state government, marked by its own unique spirit. Now that’s Frankfort. The Frankfort we all choose to live in, work in and visit. The Frankfort we’re proud to be part of and the Frankfort we want to see thrive.
Over the past year, as Frankfort has engaged in community conversations such as On the Table and the Downtown Master Plan, it’s been evident that there is a strong sense of pride in our town. It’s also been evident that while we keep an eye on the future and our dynamic growth, we already have many assets that should be celebrated. This is the goal of the new outreach initiative, Now That’s Frank. Now That’s Frank aims to tell Frankfort’s story. The story that includes future growth along with our existing vibrant community and rich history.
Now That’s Frank is a media hub run by the City of Frankfort, Frankfort Tourism, Downtown Frankfort Inc., and Kentucky Capital Development Corp. This media hub will highlight aspects of Frankfort’s growth, track the master plan and celebrate new infrastructure. It will serve as an information center for all things Frankfort.
Coming this month you’ll find updates specifically on master plan progress, information on holiday events taking place downtown, and highlights of new construction in the city, among other things. Now That’s Frank also coincides with the city’s new public outreach tool, Frankly Speaking, which is a website where city-specific projects will regularly be posted for residents to give their input on. You’ll be able to find links to these current City of Frankfort projects and updates through this outreach tool on Now That’s Frank, including the current parking study that is live now.
You can find Now That’s Frank on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Now That’s Frank will also include monthly State Journal articles, and those articles will also be found on a blog, nowthatsfrank.wordpress.com. We encourage you to find these pages, like and share them, so you can stay up to date on all the information that will be shared.
As we continue to move forward, it’s important for all of us to stay engaged. We hope this new project helps with that, and serves as a tool to help keep us all connected. If you have suggestions for content or questions about Now That’s Frank, please contact Blair Hecker.
Blair Hecker is project specialist for community engagement with the City of Frankfort. She can be emailed at bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.