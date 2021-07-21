17 miles over?
Tuesday morning, 7:30 a.m. Nothing out of the usual, just a regular morning going to work and dropping my 16-year-old dog off at my dad’s for the day. As I’m coming up on Boone National Guard Center I see a car fly past me in the right lane. Also not out of the usual, but I laugh because that is the wrong place to zoom by anything. Almost immediately past the light, there is Mr. Police Officer. Ahhh….told you lady!
To my surprise, he pulls behind ME. No worries, surely this is a mistake. As we are in traffic, he considerately has me drive to Speedway so as to keep us safe. I oblige and as soon as he gets to my window I ask if he missed the car that sped past me and turned off the road? His response is that he saw us both as he had been watching since Boone’s Memorial (this is lie number one).
I recognize that my asking if he chose me was because I was slow and easier to catch was NOT the best response given the situation, aside from the fact that it was true. His response was that I was in front and faster (lie number two, had I been faster this conversation would not be taking place). I understand that being argumentative is not an effective tactic when one is being pulled over so I remove my license and insurance as requested.
When he hands me my citation the first thing he says is that he cited me for expired insurance. Yes, I should have taken the five minutes to pull up my policy because I never print out new cards. But, when I handed it to him I told him the card was expired but the policy was the same and active. His response was “OK. I’ll be right back” so I assumed it was not an issue. This plus the fact that they use Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) so police know whether your insurance is active as soon as they run your plate…but I digress.
I told him that I could pull my insurance up and he then stated “Ma’am I asked you if you had it and you said you did not” (lie number three). We both know this is not an issue as he explains I can just show proof to the clerk’s office.
My next issue is that he has cited me for 17 miles over. This means that at 7:30 a.m. in morning traffic I was doing 62 in a 45 and he was still somehow able to immediately get directly behind me from the opposite flow of traffic. 17 miles over is a stretch even for Ms. Fly-by. This is lie number four.
This isn’t an article to support defunding the police. We need the police, and they actually need MORE funding so that extensive training on de-escalation tactics, mental illness recognition, domestic abuse support and racial bias and sensitivity become priorities.
This also isn’t an article about racism. The officer did not appear to be racist, nor did he behave in a way so as to suggest bias.
This is an article about the lies we are told to support a narrative we are legally forced to accept. I’m so tired of having to swallow what I’m being fed simply because I have no power to do otherwise. This officer did not like that I questioned his eagle eye, and I was made to pay for that with a citation that was more padded than a bubble-wrapped crystal vase. The icing on this cake is that I was handed a citation and my expired insurance card, but no driver's license, which I did not realize until later. I'm sure this officer is working hard to return this to me expeditiously...sigh.
Police officers do not have an easy job. They are tasked with constant danger and more often than not met with hostility and anger. But, this does not give them the right to lie and abuse their power. To the person that zoomed past us and evaded the dreaded red and blues, you got lucky today. To the officer, please be safe out there and try your hardest to be honest. I’ll see you in court!
Kristie Powe, of Frankfort, is the vice president of Focus on Race Relations, which describes itself as "a diverse group of community individuals seeking to raise the level of awareness about race and race related issues in Frankfort/Franklin County." She can be emailed at kristaferlynne@hotmail.com
