Old places matter. That’s the subject I will be writing about over the next several weeks in a series of guest columns covering topics central to historic preservation.
I invite you to follow along and hope that you enjoy learning about preservation as much as I enjoy writing about it.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation defines historic preservation as “identifying, protecting, and enhancing buildings, places, and objects of historical and cultural significance.”
Colloquially, the practice of preservation has been described as “the good sense to keep something — an old building, neighborhood, or landscape — because it is important to us as individuals or as a community.”
Far from keeping things frozen in time, preservation is primarily about managing change. Just like all things in nature, building materials, as an example, deteriorate and eventually need replacement. But when the original materials are no longer available or adequate, new materials must be introduced to a historic structure. That is one way proper preservation manages change.
Everyone engages in historic preservation; from simply scanning photos into a computer or digitizing VHS home videos to the more complex such as restoring a porch that had previously been removed, unearthing an old stone walkway in your backyard, or having a family member’s gravestone cleaned.
Government agencies, nonprofits, religious organizations, and businesses also engage in preservation — whether by enacting a preservation ordinance or establishing a locally-zoned historic district, providing grants or financial incentives for preservation activities, conserving historic and culturally-significant agricultural and open-space landscapes, or by altering and utilizing a historic building (such as Glen Willis or the old Buck Run Baptist Church) through adaptive reuse in a way that still allows the building’s significance and integrity to remain intact.
Whether simple or extreme, these are but a few ways that we as individuals and as a community manage change.
The birth of historic preservation in America is often cited as having occurred around the 1850s, such as when George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate and John Hancock’s Hancock Manor house were both threatened with demolition.
Just like today, some argued then that preservation of the houses were in the interest of the public good while others argued that development and private economic gain was more important.
Hancock’s house was sadly cleared for new development while Washington’s was thankfully preserved and remains today due to the efforts of the Mount Vernon Ladies Association who formed the organization for that purpose.
The history of preservation helps us appreciate what has been preserved. But like the story of these two homes which met very different fates, that appreciation only comes through the context of those structures that were lost to demolition and/or neglect. After all, what America lost in Hancock Manor wasn’t just an educational or sentimental monument to history.
Various federal agencies such as the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, National Park Service, and National Trust for Historic Preservation, understand that, for various reasons and across a variety of metrics, preservation is also an economic driver. Mount Vernon, for instance, has entertained more than 96 million guests since 1860 and now receives an average of one million visitors annually while Hancock Manor receives none.
Numerous historic sites all around us in the present are there as the result of individuals and communities in the past and present who, through endless efforts to manage change, made intentional and continual choices to preserve them as they are so that we may enjoy and learn from them today as they did then.
As Thompson Mayes wrote in his 2013 book and in a 2016 series on this subject, and as I hope you will learn over the course of this series of columns, old places do matter.
John Carlton is the co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition, a past president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, a member of Envision Franklin County, and a citizen member at-large of the current Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. He can be reached at johnhcarlton@hotmail.com.
Great column with much wisdom. I think historic preservation and natural areas conservation go hand-in-hand, especially in our shared heritage here in Frankfort and Franklin County. I shudder to think of one without the other.
