A new Frankfort transplant, “free trash week” is something I recently experienced for the first time. While on an evening walk with my dog, I noticed a couple unloading items from their garage onto the curb.
My Kentucky kindness came out while I was walking past and I started up a conversation about some of what they were curbing: an art drying rack, a ping-pong table, tennis rackets and other storage-friendly things. One particular item caught my eye — an old-looking globe.
While we often think of the world map as static, unchanging, and (probably) a little bit dull, in reality, items like world globes help us understand how we, as humans, have viewed our borders and countries. In the last 100 years, the world as we know it has been drawn, redrawn and reshaped.
Borders of countries, states, territories and commonwealths are created by men, often with consideration to the natural landscapes. Mountains, oceans and rivers, for instance, provide good “natural” borders.
Using the names and borders on this globe, it’s easy to find the year of origin.
Beginning with some basics to date the globe: Israel is on the globe so it was manufactured after 1948. Ghana is listed instead of Gold Coast, so it was manufactured after 1975. Vietnam is one country, rather than North and South, so it was manufactured after 1976. Rather than Russia, there’s the Soviet Union, so it was manufactured before 1991.
In these short few questions, we’ve narrowed the manufacturing years to 1976-1991. Let’s keep going.
Burma is listed on the globe, rather than Myanmar, so we’re now to 1976-1989. Upper Volta, rather than Burkina Faso, is listed in Western Africa, so now we’re down to 1976-1984. The window is narrowing!
Southern Rhodesia is nowhere to be found, but in its place is Zimbabwe, which gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1979. We’re now to the years of 1979-1984.
Belize is still under British rule, noted by the (Br.) after the country name. Their independence was granted on Sept. 21, 1981. So we’re down to a pretty good window: 1979-September 1981.
To narrow in even further: An archipelago in the Pacific Ocean is no longer called New Hebrides, the colonial name. Instead, on July 30, 1980, they achieved independence and are called Vanuatu. The final piece? In the same region, Palau is marked as part of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands. We know that on Jan. 1, 1981, it became a self-governing territory and was no longer part of this trust.
Looking at this globe now, I know it was manufactured between July 30, 1980 and Jan. 1, 1981.
To be able to look at a representation of the Earth and narrow it down to a snapshot of six months in a history, which spans over four billion years, is pretty fantastic.
Solid historical documentation is what helps this investigation happen. Without the efforts of those who came before us, we would have no way of dating this globe or acknowledging the changes that form who we are now.
I encourage a practice of looking at items around us and thinking: How does this item capture a moment in history?
If this journey in dating a globe has inspired you, please come down to The Capital City Museum and take a look through our collections. We may not be documenting the globe, but we can always help find Frankfort on the map.
Eleanor Hasken-Wagner is museum and historic sites supervisor at the Capital City Museum. She can be emailed at ehasken@frankfort.ky.gov
