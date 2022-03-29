Years ago, writing in this hometown paper I described the Republican Party as becoming a far right, white nationalist counter-revolutionary entity seeking to, in their own words, “drown government in a bathtub” and undo nearly all socio-political, civil rights and economic progress since 1932. I identified the NRA and the 2nd amendment movement as an effort to develop a para-military wing of the Republican party. I got little agreement that we were perhaps headed for civil war, certainly civil conflict.
Now, some elected Republican officials are calling for it, or secession. Jan. 6, 2021 was only a last-minute, desperate and violent attempt (after a months-long effort) to overthrow the government of the United States. And that coup d’état still continues, barely challenged.
You won’t learn any of this from FOX News.
Back then, I opined that FOX News was a “fake news” propaganda organ seeking to divide the country in two, and spit off the 1% needed for white Republican dominance. Since then, Fox and the Republican Party have gone full white supremacist and “figured out” ways to rig future “elections” through voter and vote suppression without having a popular majority; just a MAGA voting majority of enraged, fearful white voters, who have been convinced that THEY are the “oppressed minority”.
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes, and other Republican operatives saw clearly the rot at the center of American society; the exploding income inequality, the embedded bigotry, the institutional legacy of slavery and Jim Crow and Native American genocide, and the excesses of very weakly regulated corporate capitalism. They knew and continue to know how to exploit the white fear and rage these historical and present conditions engender in the white working poor and collapsing middle class. They created a faux populist Trump campaign and presidency very largely influenced by persons who are on record as devoted to the destruction of the federal government and the Western democratic alliances. Indeed, many regard Hungary and Russia as models of governance.
And so now here we are. On one side is a minority fascistic political entity seeking autocracy in the service of oligarchy, and willing to resort to election fraud and violence if it can’t achieve it electorally. And on the other side, a paralyzed and demoralized Democratic Party seeking to preserve what little is left of liberal representative democracy, by “playing by the rules”, and issuing “very stern warnings” regarding the darkening future of our democracy.
This stalemate and paralysis (interregnum?) will be relatively short lived. (Only) one side will win. And one side will lose. In one to three years, we will be moving irreversibly toward the side of wherever it is we are going, and whatever it is we are going to be: Either an economically just, multiracial, multiethnic democratic “nation”, or just another broken territorial “country” with its failed democracy and autocratic government. One side will have won. One side will have lost. So, to “re-coin” a political aphorism: “You may not be interested in fascism, but fascism is interested in you”. As Bob Dylan wrote, “it’s not dark yet, but it’s gettin’ there”.
And as David Byrne of the Talking Heads sang “In Time of War," “This ain’t no party, this ain’t no disco, this ain’t no foolin’ around." Finally let’s reflect on the “plot” of the recent movie in which corrupt politicians and feckless Main Stream Media told Americans facing catastrophe, just “Don’t Look Up.” But of course, to save our democracy we must “look up.” For (only) one side will win.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com.
Good piece. “ Don’t look up “ is a great satirical movie of society and government that makes a person think that “ this is true” while watching it . I’m betting on Democracy- but any time I’ve ever literally “ bet” $ at rigged horse racing and lotteries- I’ve lost.
I appreciate author Henry Marks' opinions expressed in this column. I hope he continues to submit columns in this an other publications to share his views with readers. Reminds me of a letter-writer who used to regularly submit to the S-J, who I've been missing. Thank you, Mr. Marks - and keep 'em coming!
