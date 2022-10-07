Money talks, and big money yells very loudly in full-page ads. That is the theme of Buffalo Trace’s ad, “Know the Facts”, in the Oct. 1-2 weekend edition, promoting that our local planning and zoning board pass the proposed text amendment allowing its industrial process warehouses to be built any where they want.

Truth be told, regardless of how big their ad, their claims are weak tea and alternative facts.

Jim Daniel

