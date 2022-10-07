Money talks, and big money yells very loudly in full-page ads. That is the theme of Buffalo Trace’s ad, “Know the Facts”, in the Oct. 1-2 weekend edition, promoting that our local planning and zoning board pass the proposed text amendment allowing its industrial process warehouses to be built any where they want.
Truth be told, regardless of how big their ad, their claims are weak tea and alternative facts.
It claims that the text amendment would promote “extensive public comment.” There already has been a lot of public comments about it and almost all have been negative by the people who actually live here. Actually, there needs to be MORE public comment because this thing is still up in the air, but the planning and zoning commission will not allow it!
The proposed text amendment ostensibly cuts the extensive public comment out of the equation, by not requiring a zone change from agriculture to industrial general, which is the only venue for the public to voice their opinion! It opens up all agriculture land to the warehouses, carte blanche!
They claim that 85% of the land around these 17 behemoth aging facilities will “remain farmland.” There are good reasons why other bourbon distilleries in the state aren’t farming the land around them. It is really simple, fire! All sources of ignition must be eliminated near them, as each contains 60,000 barrels (3.2 million gallons) of highly volatile ethanol in wooden aging barrels that evaporates 30-40% over five years.
Like gasoline, these ethanol vapors are heavier than air and fall to the ground where any spark could ignite them! Think dropping a lit cigarette on the ground around the pumps at a gas station. There are warning signs all over prohibiting smoking, because gas stations are actually regulated, unlike these warehouses.
The ad claims that building 17 more of these warehouses next to Peaks Mill Elementary School (there are already 12 due west) “will preserve the rural character that makes our community so special”— that is absurd! The big truck traffic alone will destroy the safety and rural nature of the area.
In spite of their ridiculous claims, these new warehouses are not “historic” or “iconic.” They are also not “smart economic growth” or “business expansion” development, that “provides vital jobs, economic growth and (long term) tax revenue”, because they represent very few new jobs. Our revised land use plan should reflect that if it is true to the public comments to date.
Notably, the Kentucky General Assembly is currently working to remove these taxes! It appears that they are waiting for the optimum timing, as they need that promise of additional tax revenue as an economic incentive, or carrot, to dangle in front of small rural communities to approve of these warehouses being located next to our schools and neighborhoods.
To pretend that there’s going to be all of this tax revenues down the road “that support and enhance local services and schools” is deceptive advertising, at best. The irony is that they’re planning on putting these warehouses on two sides of Peaks Mill Elementary School, so supporting and enhancing schools seems disingenuous.
They claim that by building these warehouses it protects the rural character of 100 acres of the Elkhorn Creek valley and its native wetlands, woodlands and farmland from residential housing development. But in context of the threat of a catastrophic fire/spill of up to 54 million gallons of ethanol in a karst area, their promise to protect rings a bit hollow. Frankly, history demonstrates that there’s very little that they can do to stop it.
Also, since advertised, there’s been no interest in the property by housing developers. Who wants to build houses in that wetland?
Implementing this project is NOT “propelling Franklin County Forward,” it’s taking one step forward and two steps backwards. At this rate Franklin County will never move forward. Don’t be fooled by the size of this full-page ad, as its contents is intellectually dishonest.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is jimidan@icloud.com.
