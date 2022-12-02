Franklin County Fiscal Court recently purchased Duckers Lake Golf Course. The court had an open house for residents and interested public on Nov. 13.

The turnout was exceptional with mostly positive comments and suggestions. More were in favor of keeping a golf course while others wanted additional recreational offerings such as disc golf, a dog park, pickleball and a walking trail.

