Franklin County Fiscal Court recently purchased Duckers Lake Golf Course. The court had an open house for residents and interested public on Nov. 13.
The turnout was exceptional with mostly positive comments and suggestions. More were in favor of keeping a golf course while others wanted additional recreational offerings such as disc golf, a dog park, pickleball and a walking trail.
Being the girls’ golf coach for two high school teams as well as a retired PGA golf professional, I recommend opening a nine-hole regulation course with a state-of-art practice facility. Since there are 10 local schools that use Juniper Hill Golf Course in the fall, it becomes very crowded for these teams as well as for Juniper’s public play.
Having a regulation nine-hole golf course at Duckers would ease the crowded play at Juniper Hill as well as give our schools another place to practice, play and host outings. The additional land at Duckers would allow the court the additional land needed to add the other suggested amenities.
Duckers Golf Course has an existing layout even though it has been vacant for several years. The fiscal court has a golden opportunity to utilize the abandoned nine holes. If the court moved the Lakeview Golf Complex to Duckers, changing from an executive course to a nine-hole regulation one, the golfing community would definitely support that.
Also, to save time and money, the court could have the current Lakeview greens moved to the existing course at Duckers. It normally takes seven to nine months to build a new green; moving them would cut the time in less than half as well the cut most of the expense. Kudos go to the homeowners because they have been maintaining the fairways all along. This is a win-win for everyone.
My hope is that the fiscal court will seriously look at my recommendations and work quickly on making this happen. If so, the court would now have the opportunity to move forward on their master plan at Lakeview. The Hitchcock Group has been limited on land space in their design for Lakeview. Moving the course to Duckers gives the design team more options to now add the other recreational services that public has requested.
One thing the court does well is listen to the public. I now encourage all interested citizens to give the court their input. With the purchase of Duckers, the county will now have two recreational parks. It is up to us to let them know how we want them developed.
Carmello Benassi, of Frankfort, is the girls golf coach at both Franklin County and Western Hills. He can be emailed at melonybenassi@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.