Our commonwealth is known for a number of great things, including our bluegrass, our thoroughbred horses, our world-famous bourbon, and most importantly, our grit. Kentucky grit is what makes business across the commonwealth grow and thrive. It’s also what allows, through hard work and dedication, Kentucky businesses to stand toe-to-toe with (and I’d argue, head and shoulders above) businesses around the world. I’m so proud to see this month one of our Kentucky Chamber members, Rubicon, become publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange. 

Ashli Watts

With its listing, Rubicon becomes only the ninth Kentucky company in history to be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Among the others include Kentucky Chamber members Brown-Forman, Humana, Valvoline, and Kentucky Fried Chicken (now part of Yum! Brands). It elevates Rubicon to a whole new level, and provides a stage to replicate the efforts of another of our Chamber members, Kentucky Utilities (now LG&E KU), from over half a century ago. KU’s president and chairman at the time, Floyd Fairman, influenced many NYSE public companies to locate facilities in and around Central Kentucky, including IBM, Proctor & Gamble, and General Electric, an effort which resulted in half a billion in yearly wages coming into the region. Rubicon’s Chairman & CEO, Nate Morris, has a bold vision to make Kentucky into a hub for waste and sustainability manufacturing and innovation, and attract other companies to similarly locate and operate here for that reason.

