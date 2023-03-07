People who hurt animals don't stop with animals. While all animal lovers are intuitively familiar with the human-animal bond, fewer are aware of the connection between human violence and animal abuse. Well-documented and reliable studies regarding the association became known as "the link." 

This link makes it critically important that cruelty toward animals be taken seriously by law enforcement and by society at large. Violence is violence, and those who commit violence rarely limit their victim pool to a single species. Animal abuse often coincides with domestic violence, including intimate partner abuse, child abuse and elder abuse. 

Raven Turner

Raven Turner
The Arrow Fund

