People who hurt animals don't stop with animals. While all animal lovers are intuitively familiar with the human-animal bond, fewer are aware of the connection between human violence and animal abuse. Well-documented and reliable studies regarding the association became known as "the link."
This link makes it critically important that cruelty toward animals be taken seriously by law enforcement and by society at large. Violence is violence, and those who commit violence rarely limit their victim pool to a single species. Animal abuse often coincides with domestic violence, including intimate partner abuse, child abuse and elder abuse.
In homes where severe animal abuse and neglect have occurred, there is an increased probability that some other type of family violence is also happening. Studies have shown that women in domestic violence shelters were 11 times more likely to report that their partner hurt or killed a pet than women who have not suffered domestic abuse.
It has been reported that 89% of women with companion animals during an abusive relationship said their animals were threatened, harmed or killed by their abuser. Offenders may use the abuse of a companion animal to control intimate partners and children, forcing them to remain in an abusive situation out of concern for the safety of their animals.
Children who witness animal abuse are at greater risk of becoming abusers themselves. Child protection and social service agencies, mental health professionals and educators regard animal abuse as a significant form of aggressive and antisocial behavior. They consider it an essential red flag in identifying other violent behavior.
The link between animal abuse and violence towards people is supported by a variety of studies, which have shown that:
• 100% of sexual homicide offenders examined had a history of cruelty towards animals.
• 70% of all animal abusers have committed at least one other criminal offense, and almost 40% have committed violent crimes against people.
• 48% of rapists and 30% of child molesters reported committing animal abuse during childhood or adolescence.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund published its annual US State Animal Protection Laws Rankings Report. Each state is ranked based on 20 different categories of animal protection. For over a decade, Kentucky has ranked in the bottom tier at 45. The state's low ranking stemmed partly from a statute prohibiting veterinarians from reporting suspected animal abuse. Kentucky was the only state in the nation with such a prohibition. It boggles the mind how anyone could view this reporting as unfavorable.
Of course, veterinarians play a critical role in combatting animal cruelty; they are often the only witness and have the expertise to recognize the signs. In 2020 SB21 was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear, which remedies this problem and permits veterinarians to report suspected cruelty. Many organizations have lobbied for years to make this happen. While it is a step in the right direction, it doesn't go far enough to protect this vulnerable population and the general public in Kentucky.
You may ask yourself, "what can I do to help?" The old saying if you see something, say something applies here. Report suspected animal neglect and abuse to your local authorities. An animal might be the first visual sign you receive that there is additional abuse inside the home. Reach out to your state representatives. Kentucky is number 45 in animal protective laws. We ask that our legislators and prosecutors enforce existing laws and support new laws to end violence toward animals and humans.
The Arrow Fund mission is healing abused and severely neglected animals through medical care, advocacy, and education. Find out more at: www.thearrowfund.org or
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.