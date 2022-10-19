Music has always played an important part of the worship service at First Christian Church. As early as 1853 a melodeon was present in the sanctuary.
The story of our present organ begins in 1923 when the church commissioned the M. P. Moller Organ Company of Hagerstown, Maryland, to build a 24 rank pipe organ. Characteristic of the organs in large theaters in major U.S. cities, organs of this type were played to accompany silent films. The organ was built to simulate the instruments of an orchestra. The melodic tones of that organ rang out for over 53 years.
Around 1976, a study of our organ’s needs revealed that work should begin. It was determined half the organ could be retained. The Bunn-Minnick Organ Company of Columbus, Ohio, having an outstanding reputation, was selected to design a pipe organ for the church. New stops, the settings that provide the different sounds, were blended with the old producing the impression of an instrument much larger than the 29 ranks or sets of pipes it has.
Forty-four years ago on Sunday, Nov. 12, 1978, the new organ was dedicated. At morning worship, the Chancel choir sang a praise concert entitled “Beginnings.” Dr. Carl Smith conducted the choir and Dr. Robert Blair played the newly rebuilt organ. The service was narrated by Dr. John Chenault with piano accompaniment by Miss Patricia Barnes, a faculty member at Kentucky State University. That evening a concert featured Mrs. Dorothy Riley, an accomplished organist from Columbus, Ohio. A reception honoring Mrs. Riley and organ builders Bob Bunn and Phil Minnick followed.
In the Christian Messenger, Dr. Blair and Bill Barnes were thanked for their tireless work on the organ committee. Funds for the new organ were given by members and friends of the church. One hundred eighty persons were remembered with memorial gifts including long time organist Miss Harriet Meador.
For 44 years we have enjoyed the organ’s soaring messages in music but like all good things, once again refurbishment was needed. The leather linings of the chests (the lungs of the organ) were replaced. Shades that open and close were electrified, they had been wind powered and were not working. The large flute had stoppers that were re-leathered. The organ was voiced which means some pipes have a different quality of sound now. Though this was an expensive undertaking work has been completed on the organ and it sounds better than ever. The organ continues to bless us in worship, weddings, funerals and other special occasions.
This year a campaign to restore the organ, the Emily Tubman window, repairs to our HVAC system, new roof on the education building and enhanced TV equipment began in the summer. Our goal has been to continue the work of the church in our historic building made better by repairs being accomplished.
For 190 years First Christian Church has been a welcoming place for anyone who would like to come. Join us every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. We invite you to be part of our worship of the Lord at 316 Ann St.
Patty Peavler, of Frankfort, is a product of the Franklin County Schools and Kentucky State University. Her first career was as a local florist, flower arranging still being a favorite endeavor. Joining Farmers Bank in 1983, Patty enjoyed 34 years there in the Marketing Department and with the much celebrated Capital First Ladies, a travel group the bank sponsored. Nowadays, she makes her sought after benedictine and pimiento cheese for friends, heads the Board of Trustees at the Frankfort Cemetery and chairs the Housing Authority of Frankfort Board. Working at the Capital City Museum, serving as an Elder at First Christian Church and reading books about Kentucky make this retiree very happy. She can be emailed at patty.peavler@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.