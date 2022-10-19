Music has always played an important part of the worship service at First Christian Church. As early as 1853 a melodeon was present in the sanctuary. 

The story of our present organ begins in 1923 when the church commissioned the M. P. Moller Organ Company of Hagerstown, Maryland, to build a 24 rank pipe organ. Characteristic of the organs in large theaters in major U.S. cities, organs of this type were played to accompany silent films. The organ was built to simulate the instruments of an orchestra. The melodic tones of that organ rang out for over 53 years. 

