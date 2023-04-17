Our biggest problem can be compared to discovering that termites have been quietly eating away at the foundation of your house and it is about to collapse! Another example is going to the doctor for an overdue physical and discovering you have only a few months to live!
Our biggest problem was clearly explained in Chapter 12 of a book, published in 2015, entitled "A Force for Good." The title of Chapter 12 is “The Issue Is Debt” written by Judd Gregg, a former U.S. Senator and former CEO of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. In only seven pages the problem is explained and a solution proposed.
Simply stated the problem is the U.S. government has accumulated too much debt. The current national debt is now over $31 trillion, according to the National Debt Clock.
But there is more bad news! The unfunded liabilities of the Federal Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security funds totaled $60 trillion at the time "A Force for Good" was written. The combined national debt and unfunded liabilities totals $91 trillion dollars! The writer goes on to explain that all taxes paid to the Federal Government since 1789, when they started collecting taxes, total $44 trillion (page 129 of "A Force for Good").
It is reported by the Internal Revenue Service that in 2021, 164,246,000 federal tax returns were filed. Thus the $91 trillion is more than $500,000 per U.S. taxpayer.
The solution found on page 132, not presented herein due to space constraints, is followed by this statement:
“These are all ideas that can be implemented legislatively. To accomplish them, we simply need leadership in Washington that is willing to stand up to the various interest groups and lobby groups, to step on a few toes and do what everyone who is objective knows is right.”
What can you and I do to fix this problem? We must insist that our current government leaders work in a bipartisan manner to implement the suggestions by Gregg or find better solutions, if possible.
Please take the time, as I am going to do, to contact your senators and federal congressman or congresswoman and demand they make this matter their top priority to implement a bipartisan solution before the national debt ceiling is raised again.
George Arvin, of Frankfort, is a state retiree and author. He can be reached at geoarvin@gmail.com.
