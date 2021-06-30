Change in the life of our world is a normal phenomenon. However, some more recent changes in the United States of America are potentially highly damaging to our culture and democracy.
The two following experiences inspired me to continue to live a life unwaveringly committed to the national priorities currently being challenged.
On Memorial Day 1945, my father and I attended an elaborate and patriotic celebration parade on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. World War II was over!
My intensely patriotic father and I viewed the parade and he helped me understand what the passing soldiers sacrifices represented. Thousands were killed and impaired mentally and physically. The winning of the war would ensure that Americans continue achieving liberty, freedom, and justice for all. The experiences of the afternoon were permanently ingrained into my soul. Dad explained the situation with words a ten-year-old would understand.
The study of totalitarianism as a 1954 sophomore at Transylvania University was the next big event to validate the sacrifices of the second World War soldiers. The course was taught by an outstanding professor, Dr. John Wright, who guided our class by studying leader lifestyles of Russia's Joseph Stalin and Germany's Adolph Hitler.
Dr. Wright taught us that the United States Constitution is the blueprint for achieving freedom, liberty, and justice for all. "All" means every person has liberty and freedom guaranteed. The concept of liberty for all intends to prohibit actions that restrict another person's rights.
Government by the people requires considerable time and patience for building unanimity. The need for the involvement of the citizens slows the decision-making process. The pace creates stress and conflict.
It is more rational to live with a more drawn-out process to legislate than to experience more significant stresses after the authoritarian leader announces his self-serving decisions, without consideration for the needs and feelings of the citizens.
In an autocracy, fear is the primary motivator. Those that continue to hold out against the leader are met with punishment, increasingly leading to more rigorous and cruel actions. Within the regimes of Stalin and Hitler, hundreds of thousands were never heard from again.
In the 1950s, our country was far from achieving this ideal; Independence Day 2021, the gap seems critically more significant than when I completed the Transylvania University course. Today, our Senate leaders, and their supporting citizens, serve a former authoritarian-bound president and fail to condemn tyrannical behavior. Hey, our dear people, can we accept leaders and citizens that condone this?
Yes, change is necessary. But we must not change the basic tenants of our foundations of democracy. Our priorities, unquestionably, must be to improve and sustain our democracy rather than to diminish it.
On Independence Day this year, please let us be proactive. May we honor the great dreams that our forefathers envisioned!
Edward E. Ball, Jr. of Frankfort, is a retired Educator and Specialist in Leadership Development and a Community Activist.
