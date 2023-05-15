In 1958, the University of Kentucky Board was wrestling with an audacious and ambitious topic — how to develop a medical center that would serve our state.

There was fierce opposition in some quarters. There was, of course, the not inconsiderable task of funding it. And there was the question of what a medical center would really be.

Eli Capilouto

Eli Capilouto

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription