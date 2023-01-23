It’s been slightly over a year now since the Kentucky Chamber Foundation established the Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and this new year is another opportunity to honor the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

I would argue that when most Americans think about the Civil Rights movement and de-segregation, they think about the elimination of white only establishments throughout our businesses and institutions in the country. People of color alongside white Americans can eat, shop and patronize the same restaurants, businesses and storefronts. 

Joe Frazier

Joe Frazier

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription