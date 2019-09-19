In response to The State Journal's recent editorial (“Rosen pleads case for FPB reappointment to commissioners who might not get a say,” Sept. 13) which stated, “Touting her experience and expertise, Frankfort Plant Board Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen took the extraordinary step this week of publicly asking the city commission to reappoint her and colleague Walt Baldwin” to the board of directors:
Well, this longtime City Hall observer believes that the extraordinary shortfall of the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency projections calls for extraordinary measures by the FPB chair to save us money.
Rosen isn't asking for reappointment because of some misplaced power trip, but because there are hundreds of millions of dollars of the ratepayers' money at stake. This simply is too important to leave it to those with less experience/technical focus.
It’s been bungled enough already. There’s plenty of blame to go around. They signed a contract that they didn’t understand, with an indefinite term and undefined energy costs, and released our local control to an agency with no employees or physical address.
It took many months after the contracts were signed to pry initial cost data from the agency’s consultants, and over a year to get enough to have a good picture of the costs.
The truth is out now with KyMEA’s actual data, so we are no longer dependent on projections. The “savings” have fallen far short of its projections, as Baldwin and Rosen have always cautioned us that they could be. These directors have been right all along, and their positions have nothing to do with environmental ideologies. Rather it’s about math and critical analysis.
KyMEA sold this to the board with projections that we would save an estimated annual $8.5 million over the cost of electricity from KU/LGE. That never happened.
KyMEA revised its projection to a $6.3 million savings, and later re-revised it to $4.8 million. But, according to data on the FPB and KyMEA websites, an analysis of that $4.8 million reveals that our savings is only $1.4 million this year ($4.8M projected by KyMEA minus $3.4M overpayment refund from KU/LGE) not counting startup costs. But including these costs (we did incur them), it is $0. It is likely to be $0 next year as well.
You won't see these numbers on the front page of the SJ, because they’ve buried it. They haven’t told you that power can also be purchased from the wholesale marketplace for a fraction of what we are paying KyMEA. In fact, according to the published IRP, the city of Henderson is doing proper integrated resource planning and decided to drop all coal and go big on solar and market resources. The reward for their responsible planning is one-half price wholesale power compared to Frankfort/KyMEA.
KyMEA ignored industry standard planning practices and went all in on coal. Our reward for KyMEA’s poor judgment is double the wholesale power cost, no voice in our future and a commitment to an agency that regularly demonstrates they aren’t working for Frankfort’s best interests.
Are all of those working to oust Baldwin and Rosen working for our community’s best interest? I think not!
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.